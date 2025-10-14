Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS), a division of Comcast delivering media and connectivity innovations globally, today announced a major collaboration with Deutsche Telekom (DT) to introduce cutting-edge, whole-home WiFi Mesh technology in Europe.

This strategic partnership brings together Comcast's cloud-based WiFi Mesh Platform, already deployed at scale in North America and Europe, with DT's European market strength, to provide seamless, intelligent connectivity across the home. The solution enables customers to enjoy reliable, self-optimising WiFi coverage that adapts dynamically to device usage and home layouts.

"As expectations for seamless in-home connectivity continue to grow, we're focused on delivering high-performance, reliable solutions that meet those needs," said Pedro Bandeira, Senior Vice President of Product and New Business at Deutsche Telekom. "Comcast's proven technology supports our vision for future-ready broadband."

A WiFi Solution Built for Reliability, Innovation and Scale

The CTS Connectivity Platform includes mesh agents for both gateways and extenders, hosted cloud orchestration, and a suite of public APIs that integrate easily with DT's back-end and customer-facing systems. Notably, the solution supports both legacy and modern broadband infrastructure, enabling backward compatibility while paving the way for scalable innovation.

Key features include:

Real-time WiFi optimisation including band steering, dynamic channel selection and reliable coverage across devices throughout the home.

including band steering, dynamic channel selection and reliable coverage across devices throughout the home. Cloud-hosted analytics and controls delivered via data streams.

delivered via data streams. Seamless integration into DT's customer experience platforms and apps.

into DT's customer experience platforms and apps. Access to Comcast's ongoing technology roadmap, enabling continuous innovation and future feature enhancements.

The collaboration also establishes a long-term services model for DT, providing software updates, release management, and telemetry support. By leveraging Comcast's solution, DT benefits from enhanced speed-to-market while reducing dependency on legacy vendor infrastructure.

"We're proud to launch a new stage in our relationship with Deutsche Telekom in Europe through this innovative WiFi solution," said Fraser Stirling, Global Chief Product Officer at Comcast and Sky. "Together, we're enabling a next-generation broadband experience that is scalable, reliable and intelligent."

