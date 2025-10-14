

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unemployment from the UK and economic sentiment from Germany are the top economic news due on Tuesday.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 4.7 percent in the three months to August.



In the meantime, Destatis is scheduled to release Germany's final inflation figures for September. The flash estimate showed that consumer price inflation rose to 2.4 percent from 2.2 percent in August.



At 2.30 am ET, producer and import prices from Switzerland and final industrial production from Hungary are due.



At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey data is due. The economic sentiment is seen at 41.7 in October, up from 37.3 in September.



