Dienstag, 14.10.2025
Defence-Boom 2025: Jetzt im Fokus der NATO-Partner - weitere Kursfantasie nach dieser Einladung
WKN: 850001 | ISIN: SE0000108656 | Ticker-Symbol: ERCB
Tradegate
14.10.25 | 09:14
7,806 Euro
+10,75 % +0,758
PR Newswire
14.10.2025 08:12 Uhr
Ericsson reports third quarter results 2025

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Strategic highlights - operational excellence and enhanced financial flexibility

  • Strong commercial momentum with significant customer agreements including in India, Japan and the UK.
  • Operational excellence and cost efficiency actions driving gross margins to strong sustainable levels.
  • 5G Open RAN-ready portfolio breadth and technology leadership position reaffirmed by Gartner and Omdia.

Financial highlights - further profitability growth

  • Organic sales declined by -2%, with growth in three out of four market areas. Reported sales were SEK 56.2 (61.8) b., with an FX impact of SEK -4.2 b.
  • Adjusted[1] gross income decreased to SEK 27.0 (28.6) b. as currency headwinds offset strong operational execution. Reported gross income was SEK 26.8 (28.2) b.
  • Adjusted[1] gross margin was 48.1% (46.3%) driven by improvements in Networks and Cloud Software and Services. Reported gross margin was 47.6% (45.6%).
  • Adjusted[1] EBITA was SEK 15.8 (7.8) b. with a 28.1% (12.6%) margin, including a SEK 7.6 b. capital gain benefit from the divestment of iconectiv. Reported EBITA was SEK 15.5 (6.2) b. with a 27.6% (10.0%) margin.
  • Net income was SEK 11.3 (3.9) b. including a benefit from the capital gain. EPS diluted was SEK 3.33 (1.14).
  • Free cash flow before M&A was SEK 6.6 (12.9) b. Net cash increased to SEK 51.9 b.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, said: "In Q3, we established margins at a new long-term level following strong operational execution over the past few years. Cloud Software and Services sales grew 9%*, driven by strong growth in core networks.

Our solid progress on technology initiatives continues. Gartner and Omdia reconfirmed our 5G solutions are industry leading. Our Open RAN-ready portfolio includes an AI native, future proof software architecture which is hardware agnostic. The portfolio integrates with third-party radios and supports Ericsson silicon and third-party CPU/GPUs.

Looking ahead, we expect Enterprise organic sales to stabilize in Q4 and the RAN market to remain broadly stable. Solid recurring cash flow and the iconectiv sale contributed to a strong Q3 cash position, offering scope for increased shareholder distributions. The Board's recommendation on the scale and mechanism for the distribution will be included in the Q4 report for decision at the AGM."

SEK b.

Q3

2025

Q3
2024

YoY
change

Q2
2025

QoQ
change

Jan-Sep
2025

Jan-Sep

2024

YoY

change

Net sales

56.239

61.794

-9 %

56.132

0 %

167.396

174.967

-4 %

Organic sales growth * [2]

-

-

-2 %

-

-

-

-

0 %

Gross income

26.777

28.185

-5 %

26.649

0 %

79.963

76.658

4 %

Gross margin [2]

47.6 %

45.6 %

-

47.5 %

-

47.8 %

43.8 %

-

EBIT (loss)

15.151

5.774

162 %

6.391

137 %

27.473

-3.6

-

EBIT margin [2]

26.9 %

9.3 %

-

11.4 %

-

16.4 %

-2.1 %

-

EBITA [2]

15.516

6.203

150 %

6.763

129 %

28.931

13.522

114 %

EBITA margin [2]

27.6 %

10.0 %

-

12.0 %

-

17.3 %

7.7 %

-

Net income (loss)

11.300

3.881

191 %

4.626

144 %

20.143

-4.505

-

EPS diluted, SEK

3.33

1.14

192 %

1.37

143 %

5.94

-1.43

-

Free cash flow before M&A [2]

6.631

12.944

-49 %

2.581

157 %

11.916

24.210

-51 %

Net cash, end of period [2]

51.858

25.534

103 %

36.040

44 %

51.858

25.534

103 %

Adjusted financial measures [1][2]

Adjusted gross income

27.048

28.609

-5 %

26.959

0 %

80.702

77.670

4 %

Adjusted gross margin

48.1 %

46.3 %

-

48.0 %

-

48.2 %

44.4 %

-

Adjusted EBIT (loss)

15.454

7.327

111 %

7.047

119 %

28.713

-0.259

-

Adjusted EBIT margin

27.5 %

11.9 %

-

12.6 %

-

17.2 %

-0.1 %

-

Adjusted EBITA

15.819

7.756

104 %

7.419

113 %

30.171

16.908

78 %

Adjusted EBITA margin

28.1 %

12.6 %

-

13.2 %

-

18.0 %

9.7 %

-

* Sales adjusted for the impact of acquisitions and divestments and effects of foreign currency fluctuations.

1] Adjusted metrics are adjusted to exclude restructuring charges.
[2] Non-IFRS financial measures are reconciled at the end of this report to the most directly reconcilable line items in the financial statement.

NOTES TO EDITORS

You find the complete report with tables in the attached PDF or on?www.ericsson.com/investors

Video webcast for analysts, investors and journalists

President and CEO Börje Ekholm and CFO Lars Sandström will comment on the report and take questions at a live video webcast at 9:00 AM CEST (8:00 AM BST London, 3:00 AM EDT New York).

Join the webcast?or please go to?www.ericsson.com/investors

To ask a question:?Access dial-in information here

The webcast will be available on-demand after the event and can be viewed at www.ericsson.com/investors.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT
Daniel Morris, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +44 7386657217
E-mail: investor.relations@ericsson.com

Additional contacts
Stella Medlicott, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Relations
Phone: +46 730 95 65 39
E-mail: media.relations@ericsson.com

Investors
Lena Häggblom, Director, Investor Relations
Phone: +46 72 593 27 78
E-mail:? lena.haggblom@ericsson.com

Alan Ganson, Director, Investor Relations
Phone: +46 70?267 27 30
E-mail: alan.ganson@ericsson.co

Media
Ralf Bagner, Head of Media Relations
Phone: +46 76?128 47 89
E-mail: ralf.bagner@ericsson.com

Media relations
Phone: +46 10 719 69 92
E-mail:?media.relations@ericsson.com

This is information that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on October 14, 2025.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/ericsson-reports-third-quarter-results-2025,c4249501

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/4249501/3720385.pdf

Ericsson Q3 2025 ENG

https://mb.cision.com/Public/15448/4249501/b4daaa7dd0442ddb.xlsx

Q3-25 tables

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ericsson-reports-third-quarter-results-2025-302582985.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
