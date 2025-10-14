

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Publicis Groupe reported net revenue of 3.529 billion euros in the third quarter of 2025, compared to 3.423 billion euros last year. Organic growth reached 5.7 percent, while exchange rate fluctuations had a negative impact of 169 million euros. Acquisitions, net of disposals, contributed a positive impact of 89 million euros. On a reported basis, net revenue increased by 3.1 percent.



The Groupe has upgraded its organic growth guidance for 2025, as anticipated contingencies did not materialize during the third quarter. Marketing budgets remained firm across clients, and demand accelerated for AI-powered products and services. Organic growth for the full year is now expected to range between 5.0 and 5.5 percent, up from the previous estimate of close to 5.0 percent. The lower end of the range is considered solid, while reaching the upper end assumes a strong performance in the second half of the year, particularly in the fourth quarter, which faces a high comparable.



The Groupe also reaffirmed its 2025 guidance for a slight improvement in operating margin to 18.0 percent, supported by increased investments in AI, talent, and new business. Free cash flow before changes in working capital is projected to exceed 1.9 billion euros, despite a currency-related negative impact of 80 million euros.



