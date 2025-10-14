

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation held steady in September after rising in the previous month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.5 percent year-over-year in September, the same as in August.



During September, consumer prices were raised most by electricity, general hospital fees, and cigarettes. On the other hand, the rise in consumer prices was curbed mainly by the average interest rate on housing loans, interest on consumer credit, and real estate.



Inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages rose to 2.58 percent from 2.47 percent, while housing and utility costs declined by 2.54 percent.



Compared to the previous month, consumer prices rebounded 0.3 percent, following a 0.2 percent fall in August.



The EU measure of the Harmonized Index, or HICP, rose at a stable rate of 2.2 percent annually in September.



