

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to more than a 1-1/2-month low of 0.6463 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.6512.



The aussie slid to a 4-day low of 98.05 against the yen, from a recent 4-day high of 99.49.



Against the euro and the NZ dollar, the aussie dropped to 1.7937 and 1.1345 from recent 4-day highs of 1.7719 and 1.1395, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 0.9077 against the Canadian dollar, from Monday's closing value of 0.9142.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.63 against the greenback, 96.00 against the yen, 1.81 against the euro, 1.12 against the kiwi and 0.89 against the loonie.



