

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar declined to a 16-year low of 2.0351 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 2.0231.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi slid to a 6-month low of 0.5695 and nearly a 2-week low of 86.41 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.5717 and 87.16, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 2.04 against the euro, 0.55 against the greenback and 85.00 against the yen.



