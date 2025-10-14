One-stop services in the Middle East to capture growing demand for data center cooling solutions

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Mitsubishi Electric Hydronics IT Cooling Systems S.p.A. (MEHITS), headquartered in Bassano, Italy, has established a subsidiary company, MEHITS Middle East FZCO, in the Dubai Airport Freezone in the Emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, aiming to strengthen its air conditioning business presence in the region. The new company is expected to capture growing demand for data center cooling solutions in the Middle East, where data center construction is rapidly increasing, by offering comprehensive one-stop services for applied air conditioning and IT cooling systems.

MEHITS Middle East FZCO will serve as a regional hub for air conditioning and IT cooling operations. It will offer one-stop services from design-related technical support to sales, installation, operation and maintenance, thereby enhancing customer service in the region and leveraging the geographical advantages of its base in Dubai Airport Freezone, which has seen development as a strategic hub for global companies. The company expects to create synergies with other MEHITS companies, especially those in India and China where one-stop service systems have already been introduced, to utilize their collective expertise and technological capabilities.

The Dubai Airport Freezone, a free economic zone established adjacent to Dubai International Airport in 1996, hosts a diverse range of companies engaged in trade, logistics, manufacturing and IT.

