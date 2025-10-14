

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to a 6-month low of 1.4055 against the U.S. dollar and a 4-day low of 1.6283 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4040 and 1.6237, respectively.



Against the yen, the loonie edged down to 107.95 from Monday's closing value of 108.60.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.44 against the greenback, 1.64 against the euro and 105.00 against the yen.



