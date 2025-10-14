

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK unemployment rate rose slightly in the three months to August, the Office for National Statistics reported Tuesday.



The ILO jobless rate rose slightly to 4.8 percent from 4.7 percent in the preceding period. The rate was seen unchanged at 4.7 percent.



In the three months to August, average earnings excluding bonuses increased 4.7 percent from a year ago, in line with forecast.



Including bonuses, average earnings were up 5.0 percent, which was much faster than forecast of 4.7 percent.



The number of vacancies decreased 9,000 to 717,000 in the three months to September. This was the 39th consecutive period where vacancy numbers have dropped compared with the previous three months, the ONS said.



Payrolled employees decreased 31,000 sequentially in the June to August period, data showed.



An estimated 15,000 working days were lost because of labor disputes in August.



