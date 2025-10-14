

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The pound fell to a 4-day low of 1.3298 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 3-week low of 1.0667 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3333 and 1.0734, respectively.



Moving away from a recent 4-day high of 203.52 against the yen, the pound slid to an 8-day low of 201.79.



Against the euro, the pound edged down to 0.8711 from a recent 6-day high of 0.8667.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.31 against the greenback, 1.06 against the franc, 197.00 against the yen and 0.87 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News