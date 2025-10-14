Nanoform Finland Oyj: Nanoform Outlicenses Nanoencorafenib And Signs Development And Commercialisation Agreement With A.forall And IMGA

Nanoform Finland Plc | Press Release | October 14, 2025 at 09:30:00 EEST

Helsinki, Finland - Nanoform Finland Plc ("Nanoform"), the medicine performance-enhancing company, today announced that it has established, in collaboration with A.forall Development NV, a wholly owned subsidiary of Boston-based private equity company The Riverside Company, and with IMGA Futurum Tech Fund, a fund managed by IMGA, the largest asset management firm in Portugal, a new company, named BRAFMed Lda, to progress the clinical development and future outlicensing of Nanoencorafenib, a patient-centric nanoformulation of encorafenib. The signing of a Letter of Intent with respect to BRAFMed Lda was first announced by Nanoform on May 20th, 2025.

Encorafenib, sold under the brand name Braftovi®, a registered trademark of Pfizer, is an orally administered anti-cancer medication. Nanoform has developed a prototype nanoformulation with significantly higher drugload. If successful, the nanoformed product would offer greatly improved dosing over that of the marketed formulation, which requires a dosing regimen of up to six 75mg capsules taken daily. Clinical development and manufacturing of nanoformed drug substances for evaluation will take place at Nanoform's development and manufacturing facility in Helsinki.

"Nanoform's performance-enhancing technologies play a significant part in the development of new and improved medicines, and we are proud today to announce partnering the clinical development and commercialization of Nanoencorafenib, which is one of our innovative development initiatives," said Prof. Edward Hæggström, CEO of Nanoform. "This announcement underscores investors' and industry players' confidence in our technologies and we are pleased to welcome these highly experienced partners to drive this improved product forward."

"Our mission is to develop medicines that make a meaningful difference for patients. By combining our skills in development, registration, and commercialization with Nanoform's pioneering technology and unique medicines such as nanoencorafenib, we can offer treatments that improve care and outcomes. Together, we're committed to giving patients hope and better health through innovation", said Steen Vangsgaard, CEO of A.forall Group NV.

"IMGA is proud to support the development of Nanoencorafenib alongside Nanoform and A.forall. We believe that Nanoform's advanced nanoforming technology represents a significant leap forward in patient-centric drug innovation. By enabling higher drug loads and more convenient dosing, this technology has the potential to transform treatment experiences and outcomes for patients. Our investment reflects our commitment to fostering breakthrough solutions in healthcare and bringing meaningful improvements to those who need them most," said Tiago Geraldes, Private Equity Director at IMGA.

As announced by Nanoform on May 20, 2025, Nanoform will continue to support development of Nanoencorafenib with its nanoforming services and has granted an exclusive license to BRAFMed Ltd for Nanoform's intellectual property covering Nanoencorafenib. Under the agreement, BRAFMed Ltd will pay Nanoform service fees, low single million development milestones, and up-to-mid-single digit tiered %-royalty. The BRAFMed Ltd partners' target is to ultimately outlicense Nanoencorafenib as an attractive patient-centric lifecycle management opportunity or a value-added generic medicine. With the completion of the total investment now signed, Nanoform's fully diluted ownership in BRAFMed Ltd is expected to be 40-50%. The investment is expected to be sufficient to finance the clinical development of Nanoencorafenib up and until its commercialization.

About A.forall

A.forall is a Belgian pharmaceutical group with headquarters in Anderlecht and offices in Ireland and the United States. At current, the company employs over 144 people and distributes a wide range of pharmaceutical products to pharmacies, wholesalers, hospitals and retirement homes. A.forall is also a global player in the generics market, now with 35+ molecules on the European and U.S. market and a fully stocked pipeline of mainly injectable generics and value-added products covering various therapeutic areas. Driven by one mission MakingAffordableMedicinesAvailableToAll, A.forall focuses 100% on the development, licensing and commercialization of generic medicines worldwide. A.forall is part of The Riverside Company's portfolio, a global investment firm focused on the smaller end of the middle market that has invested in more than 220 healthcare companies since 1988. For more information, please visit: www.aforallpharma.com.

About IMGA

IM Gestão de Ativos, Sociedade Gestora de Organismos de Investimento Coletivo, SA (IMGA) is one of the pioneers in the fund management industry in Portugal, having started its activity on April 27, 1989. Currently, IMGA is the largest independent asset manager in Portugal and a sector reference in the Iberian Peninsula, with a portfolio of more than 5 billion euros. Constantly seeking to adapt our offering to clients' needs and different markets contexts, IMGA is expanding its activity, both in terms of products and services, its global reach and new distribution channels, maintaining its strategic vision and values. For more information, please visit: www.imga.pt.

About Nanoform

Nanoform is the medicine performance-enhancing company that leverages best-in-class innovative nanoparticle engineering technologies, expert formulation, and scalable GMP API manufacturing to enable superior medicines for patients. The company focuses on reducing clinical attrition and on enhancing drug molecules' performance through its nanoforming technologies and formulation services, from pre-clinical to commercial scale. Nanoform will help improve bioavailability and drug delivery profiles, drive differentiation, patient adherence and extend the lifecycle potential of products. Nanoform's shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB, +46 8 588 685 70, certifiedadviser@dnbcarnegie.se. For more information, please visit www.nanoform.com.

Nanoform forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Nanoform's strategy, business plans and focus. The words "may", "will", "could", "would", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "project", "potential", "continue", "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, any related to Nanoform's business, operations, clinical trials, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines, competition from other companies, and other risks described in the Report of the Board of Directors and Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 as well as our other past disclosures. Nanoform cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Nanoform disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Nanoform's views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.