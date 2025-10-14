

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen rose to an 8-day high of 175.46 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 176.33.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen advances to an 8-day high of 201.71 and a 4-day high of 151.63 from a recent 4-day lows of 203.52 and 152.61, respectively.



The yen edged up to 189.01 against the Swiss franc, from Monday's closing value of 189.55.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 172.00 against the euro, 197.00 against the pound, 148.00 against the greenback and 185.00 against the franc.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News