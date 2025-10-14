

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer price inflation rose for the second consecutive month in September, as initially estimated, final data from Destatis revealed Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.4 percent year-on-year following a 2.2 percent increase in August. The statistical office confirmed the estimate published on September 30.



Headline inflation was the strongest since December, when it reached 2.6 percent.



Inflation, based on the EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices or HICP, accelerated sharply to 2.4 percent, as estimated, from 2.1 percent in August. The HICP inflation was the highest since February, when it was 2.6 percent.



Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, climbed to 2.8 percent from 2.7 percent.



Both the CPI and HICP rose 0.2 percent month-on-month in September after rising 0.1 percent each in August, matching the initial estimates.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News