

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices declined at a stable rate in September, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Producer and import prices dropped 1.8 percent year-on-year in September, the same as in August. Prices have been falling since May 2023.



The producer price index dropped 1.4 percent annually in September, and import prices registered a decrease of 2.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer and import prices fell 0.2 percent in September versus a 0.6 percent decrease in August. The overall monthly decline was driven by lower prices for crude oil and natural gas, as well as mineral oil products.



