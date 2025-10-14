Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Boom 2025: Jetzt im Fokus der NATO-Partner - weitere Kursfantasie nach dieser Einladung
WKN: A0H1Q1 | ISIN: PAP310761054 | Ticker-Symbol: C2H
Tradegate
14.10.25 | 09:30
105,00 Euro
-1,87 % -2,00
14.10.2025 00:01 Uhr
Copa Holdings, S.A.: Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics for September 2025

PANAMA CITY, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for September 2025:

Copa Holdings (Consolidated)September
2025		September
2024		% Change
ASM (mm)(1)2,628.2 2,497.3 5.2%
RPM (mm)(2)2,283.1 2,145.3 6.4%
Load Factor(3)86.9%85.9%1.0p.p.
  1. Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.
  2. Revenue passenger miles - represents the number of miles flown by revenue passengers
  3. Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is utilized

For September 2025, Copa Holdings' capacity (ASMs) increased by 5.2%, while system-wide passenger traffic (RPMs) increased by 6.4% compared to 2024. As a result, the system load factor for the month was 86.9%, 1.0 percentage points higher than in September 2024.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information, visit ir.copaair.com.

CPA-G

Investor Relations
investor.relations@copaair.com


