Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Boom 2025: Jetzt im Fokus der NATO-Partner - weitere Kursfantasie nach dieser Einladung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N5ZT | ISIN: GRS087003000 | Ticker-Symbol: INTA
Frankfurt
14.10.25 | 08:05
3,490 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTRACOM HOLDINGS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTRACOM HOLDINGS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5103,62511:09
PR Newswire
14.10.2025 10:18 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intracom Telecom Advances Its WiBAS G5 FWA Technology to Transform Urban Broadband Connectivity

New WiBAS G5 MDUConnect system brings gigabit speeds to MDUs without trenching or the need to rewire buildings

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intracom Telecom, a global technology systems and solutions provider announced the expansion of its cutting-edge WiBAS G5 FWA product line with the launch of the WiBAS G5 MDUConnect, a breakthrough system designed to redefine broadband connectivity for residents in urban Multi-Dwelling Units (MDUs).

The WiBAS G5 MDUConnect system tackles one of the industry's toughest challenges, upgrading broadband connectivity to MDU/MTE buildings, without having to rip out old copper wiring and replace with fiber. It gives operators and WISPs a faster, more economical way to deliver fiber-like broadband to apartments, hospitality venues, and mixed-use buildings without tenant disruption.

The WiBAS G5 MDUConnect combines high-capacity mmWave Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) with in-building G.hn distribution over existing coaxial cable and twisted pair telephone wiring. The architecture of the system comprises a WiBAS G5 Base Station, operating in the 24-39 GHz area licensed spectrum, delivering up to 5.6 Gbps per sector to 120 terminals, and WiBAS G5 GigaConnect+ Terminal Stations, installed at MDU rooftops. The Terminal Station offers connectivity up to 2.4 Gbps of downlink speed, upgradeable to 4.8 Gbps. At the MDU/MTE building, a G.hn Aggregator extends connectivity with wired connections reaching speeds of up to 1.7 Gbps to each apartment/office.

Furthermore, the entire WiBAS G5 MDUConnect system can be reverse powered where needed. The end-to-end network architecture is centrally managed via uni|MS, Intracom Telecom's unified network management platform, enabling network planning, service qualification automations, AI-powered proactive maintenance and optimization, zero-touch provisioning, SLA monitoring, and end-to-end QoS control.

"The WiBAS G5 MDUConnect helps our customers reach their subscribers in condos or MTEs faster than their FTTH competitors, with less cost and optimum use of their spectrum assets. Underserved consumers living in cities can be connected fast and with options to upgrade to Gigabit speeds, said John Tenidis, Director for Product Line Management at Intracom Telecom. "Our WiBAS G5 platform, thanks to its modular design now has the capability to reach MDU/MTEs using universally available in building wiring" he added.

Visitors to the WISPAPALOOZA 2025 show in Las Vegas can learn more about Intracom Telecom's WiBAS G5 family and its latest innovations in broadband connectivity by visiting the company's booth #441 during the event.

About Intracom Telecom

Intracom Telecom is a global technology systems and solutions provider operating for over 45 years in the market. The company is the benchmark in fixed wireless access, and it successfully innovates in the 5G/4G wireless RAN transport and small-cell SON backhaul international arena. Intracom Telecom offers a comprehensive revenue generating software solutions portfolio and a complete range of ICT services, focusing on IoT, SDN/NFV, Big Data analytics & data-driven intelligence, and Smart City solutions. Furthermore, the company is developing security integrated systems for critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance, having extensive knowhow and a proven track record in this industry. Moreover, it addresses the Energy & Utilities industry, emphasizing on smart metering and end-to-end IT solutions. Intracom Telecom serves telecom operators, public authorities and large public and private enterprises. The Group maintains its own R&D and production facilities and operates subsidiaries worldwide. For more information, visit www.intracom-telecom.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intracom-telecom-advances-its-wibas-g5-fwa-technology-to-transform-urban-broadband-connectivity-302583155.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.