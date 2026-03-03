Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1.000.000 $ staatliche Förderung - Startet hier Kanadas nächster Lithium-Champion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N5ZT | ISIN: GRS087003000 | Ticker-Symbol: INTA
Frankfurt
03.03.26 | 11:13
2,935 Euro
-7,56 % -0,240
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTRACOM HOLDINGS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTRACOM HOLDINGS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7752,88016:40
PR Newswire
03.03.2026 16:30 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intracom Telecom First to Empower Telcos with AI-Enabled FWA & Transmission

ATHENS, Greece, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intracom Telecom, a global technology systems and solutions provider, showcases uni|MS AI, its powerful AI-enabled platform enabling autonomous operations, at MWC Barcelona 2026, booth 7B44 in Hall 7.

Operators can define the outcome they need - whether validating a rollout, optimizing network segments, or preventing service disruptions - and the platform automatically orchestrates diagnostics, performance analytics and proactive interventions. It consolidates complex data streams, prioritizes issues, predicts emerging problems and delivers real-time insights, allowing teams to act decisively and efficiently. By automating operational tasks and providing actionable insights, uni|MS AI enables CSPs to provide better service to their subscribers while reducing operational expenses.

"The uni|MS AI is part of Intracom Telecom's vision towards autonomous network operations and supporting service providers in an increasingly complex wireless environment," stated John Tenidis, Director of Product Management at Intracom Telecom. "The platform allows CSPs to focus on decision-making instead of manual data processing. By converting intent into action, uni|MS AI can resolve issues faster, protect customer experience, and scale operations without proportional increases in cost or headcount."

About Intracom Telecom

Intracom Telecom is a global technology systems and solutions provider operating for over 45 years in the market. The company is the benchmark in fixed wireless access, and it successfully innovates in the 5G/4G wireless RAN transport and small-cell SON backhaul international arena. Intracom Telecom offers a comprehensive revenue generating software solutions portfolio and a complete range of ICT services, focusing on IoT, SDN/NFV, Big Data analytics & data-driven intelligence, and Smart City solutions. Furthermore, the company is developing security integrated systems for critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance, having extensive knowhow and a proven track record in this industry. Moreover, it addresses the Energy & Utilities industry, focusing on smart metering and end-to-end IT solutions. Intracom Telecom serves telecom operators, public authorities and large public and private enterprises. The Group maintains its own R&D and production facilities and has operating facilities worldwide. For more information, visit www.intracom-telecom.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intracom-telecom-first-to-empower-telcos-with-ai-enabled-fwa--transmission-302702645.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.