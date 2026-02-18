Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.02.2026
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
WKN: A2N5ZT | ISIN: GRS087003000 | Ticker-Symbol: INTA
Frankfurt
18.02.26 | 08:01
3,250 Euro
-2,11 % -0,070
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTRACOM HOLDINGS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTRACOM HOLDINGS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3503,40513:36
PR Newswire
18.02.2026 13:18 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intracom Telecom Unveils 15Gbps UltraLink-GX80 Advanced E-Band Solution

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intracom Telecom, a global technology systems and solutions provider, today announced the availability of its UltraLink-GX80 Advanced E-Band radio in the United States, delivering up to 15 Gbps per direction to meet growing wireless transport capacity demands.

Operating in the FCC-regulated 71-76 GHz and 81-86 GHz spectrum bands, UltraLink-GX80 Advanced provides up to 15 Gbps full-duplex throughput over a single 2000 MHz channel. The platform operates with high spectral efficiency and enhanced system gain, enabling longer and more stable E-Band links for 5G backhaul, fronthaul, enterprise connectivity, and fiber extension deployments.

The solution can be deployed standalone or combined with lower-frequency microwave radios (5-23 GHz) in an all-outdoor Dual Band configuration, extending link availability and range while maintaining ultra-high capacity. All-outdoor installation helps service providers optimize equipment, cabinet space and powering costs.

UltraLink-GX80 Advanced supports advanced Carrier Ethernet networking and is software-upgradable to enable IP/MPLS functionality. Through its multiple high-capacity interfaces, it is seamlessly integrated in modern network infrastructure, reducing network complexity and total cost of ownership.

"Introducing UltraLink-GX80 Advanced in the U.S. reinforces our focus on delivering high-capacity, spectrum-efficient wireless transport solutions," said John Tenidis, Director of Wireless Product Line Management at Intracom Telecom. "With up to 15 Gbps per direction and flexible dual-band integration, service providers can build scalable, future-ready networks with maximum efficiency."

About Intracom Telecom

Intracom Telecom is a global technology systems and solutions provider operating for over 45 years in the market. The company is the benchmark in fixed wireless access, and it successfully innovates in the 5G/4G wireless RAN transport and small-cell SON backhaul international arena. Intracom Telecom offers a comprehensive revenue generating software solutions portfolio and a complete range of ICT services, focusing on IoT, SDN/NFV, Big Data analytics & data-driven intelligence, and Smart City solutions. Furthermore, the company is developing security integrated systems for critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance, having extensive knowhow and a proven track record in this industry. Moreover, it addresses the Energy & Utilities industry, focusing on smart metering and end-to-end IT solutions. Intracom Telecom serves telecom operators, public authorities and large public and private enterprises. The Group maintains its own R&D and production facilities and has operating facilities worldwide. For more information, visit www.intracom-telecom.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intracom-telecom-unveils-15gbps-ultralink-gx80-advanced-e-band-solution-302691492.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
