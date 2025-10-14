DAMMAM, SAUDI ARABIA, Oct 14, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), marked a major milestone in its six-decades long partnership with Saudi Arabia, with the inauguration of its first-ever JAC gas turbine assembled in the Kingdom at its Dammam Assembly Facility.His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of the Eastern Province was in attendance at the ceremony, which was held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Governor of the Eastern Province.The Deputy Chief of Mission of the Japanese Embassy to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Minister Masahiro Tada attended the ceremony, while Takao Tsukui, President and CEO, Mitsubishi Power, Ltd. welcomed other senior executives and assembled guests on behalf of Mitsubishi Power.This landmark coincides with Mitsubishi Power's 60th anniversary of operations in the Kingdom, underscoring the company's deep-rooted commitment to Saudi Arabia's industrial growth, energy security, and sustainable future. The achievement also highlights the Dammam Assembly Facility's capabilities in assembling advanced gas turbines and advancing localization, while positioning the Kingdom as a regional hub for advanced power generation solutions and delivering on Saudi Vision 2030. At the Dammam Assembly Facility, Mitsubishi Power assembles heavy duty gas turbines, including the state-of-the-art M501JAC, one of the world's most efficient and reliable gas turbines,.The first M501JAC gas turbine will be delivered to the 475 megawatts (MW) Amiral Cogeneration Plant in Jubail, Eastern Province, which will supply electricity and steam to the Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Company (SATORP) strategic petrochemical complex. Amiral Cogeneration Plant has been developed by Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), one of the largest listed integrated utility companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and JERA Co., Inc., Japan's largest power generation company. The SATORP strategic petrochemical complex is expected to house one of the largest mixed-load steam crackers in the Gulf region - making this project a significant step in advancing the Kingdom's energy and industrial capabilities."We are deeply honored by the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of the Eastern Province at this ceremony, to inaugurate our first JAC gas turbine assembled in Saudi Arabia. Our gas turbines, assembled here at our Dammam Assembly Facility, will play a pivotal role in supporting the Kingdom's ambition to accelerate economic growth and achieve its decarbonization goals, in line with Saudi Vision 2030," commented Takao Tsukui, President and CEO, Mitsubishi Power, Ltd. "As we celebrate 60 years of partnership in the Kingdom, this milestone reflects our enduring commitment to Saudi Arabia, enhancing localization, empowering Saudi talent, and delivering our most advanced technologies to support the Kingdom's energy transition and industrial development".The successful assembly of the first JAC gas turbine at the state-of-the-art facility in Dammam, is supported by Mitsubishi Power's Saudi National Program, which equips Saudi nationals with advanced technical expertise for the energy sector. Today, as part of Mitsubishi Power's Saudi National program, which provides Saudi talent with rewarding career pathways at the company, over 50% of Mitsubishi Power employees in Saudi Arabia are Saudi nationals, both male and female. They benefit from advanced technical skills for the energy sector, which they gain through on-the-job training and knowledge exchange programs both in Saudi Arabia and in Japan.By localizing production of its most advanced turbines in the Kingdom, Mitsubishi Power is enabling greater self-reliance in energy infrastructure, supporting industrial growth, and aligning with the Saudi Green Initiative's target of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions through the circular carbon economy.With a rich heritage in Saudi Arabia spanning 60 years, Mitsubishi Power works with key energy stakeholders including the Ministry of Energy, Saudi Aramco, Saudi Electricity Company (SEC), and the Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC). The company began operations in Saudi Arabia with its first supply of boilers to Aramco in Abqaiq in 1965 and has since been active in power projects with major utilities and industrial companies in the Kingdom.For more information about Mitsubishi Power and its innovations in the energy sector, please visit: https://power.mhi.com/regions/mena/Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.