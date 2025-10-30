TOKYO, Oct 30, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems (MHI-MS), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, will conduct demonstration testing of finished vehicle logistics (FVL) using vehicle transport robots to autonomously move automobiles. Following a proposal adopted for "Testbed Support Subsidy Program"(*1) conducted by Okinawa Prefecture, demonstration testing is scheduled to begin on December 1 this year at the prefecture's temporary vehicle storage yard (motor pool) at Nakagusuku Port (Uruma, Okinawa Prefecture).Vehicle transport robots are used to autonomously move finished vehicles at automobile manufacturing plants, motor pools, and for automated valet parking at shopping malls, theme parks, and airports.(*2) The system enables automated transport even if the vehicle itself is not equipped with autonomous driving capabilities or communication functions, and can be widely utilized in motor pools for both new and used cars without the need for vehicle modification or extensive installation of equipment on the infrastructure side, and without major changes to current operations.MHI-MS has been jointly developing the first advanced automated transport robot business in Japan with Stanley Robotics, a French venture company, since 2021. As of October 2025, seven core patents have been registered in Japan for automated transport robots, which will drive market expansion. In consideration of the unique conditions in Japan, domestic development of a customizable system was completed in March this year.Okinawa, the site of the demonstration testing for finished vehicle transport, is a region with a high rate of private car ownership, with the number of private cars owned per capita of the population over the age of 20 exceeding the national average. Used cars especially are preferred by many prefectural residents because they are less expensive than new cars, and play an important role in the infrastructure supporting everyday life. In addition, because of the many tourist arrivals in Okinawa from Japan and abroad, the number of rental car registrations is one of the highest in Japan. Registered rental cars are replaced every few years and sold on the market as used cars. In this way, the used car market supports Okinawa's industry and the everyday lives of people.The Nakagusuku Port Motor Pool is mainly used for temporary storage of used cars prior to shipping, and transport services such as the loading and unloading of used cars are conducted at the site on a regular basis. In addition, the outdoor work environment has become harsher due to global warming, so reducing the physical burden on workers and ensuring a sustainable working style is an urgent matter. Strategies to address labor shortages due to the declining birth rate and aging population have also become a concern. In addition, the application of DX (digital transformation) technologies for vehicle management, such as visualization of the storage location of used cars, was also a factor for future consideration.MHI-MS decided to participate in this program in Okinawa Prefecture to demonstrate the effectiveness of vehicle transport robots as a solution to such challenges. The demonstration testing will evaluate the potential for improving the working environment, and responding to labor shortages, as well as "human-centered robot utilization" such as robot-based yard management systems and DX to handle vehicle location information. The tests will also evaluate the potential contribution to decarbonization efforts by confirming supplemental benefits such as curbing CO2 emissions through reduced driving of gasoline-powered vehicles.Going forward, as a company committed to creating new value for society and solving future societal issues through mechatronics, MHI-MS will establish a new future for finished vehicle transport that is friendly to both people and the planet.(*1) "Testbed Support Subsidy Program (Okinawa Prefecture Subsidy Program)" provides support for proof-of-concept experiments within Okinawa Prefecture by companies with innovative digital technologies and services, with the aim of furthering innovation and solutions to societal issues. See the following website for more information about the program. https://testbedislandokinawa.com (Japanese)(*2) When the driver stops at a designated berth close to the facility, the vehicle transport robot moves the vehicle to a vacant space, taking over parking on behalf of the driver. The process is reversed when retrieving the vehicle, with the robot transporting the vehicle back to the berth at the time specified by the driver in advance using the smartphone app. For drivers, there is no need to find a parking space or park, and no concerns about brushing against the adjacent car when opening the door.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.