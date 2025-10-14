Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Naughty Ventures Corp. (CSE: BAD) (OTC Pink: YORKFF) (FSE: 5DE) (the "Company" or "Naughty Ventures") is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on its corporate activities and ongoing projects, including its high-grade rare-earth elements property in Newfoundland.

CEO Update

Blair Naughty, Chief Executive Officer of Naughty Ventures, reminds shareholders of the Company's holdings in the Bottom Brook Rare-Earth Property ("Bottom Brook Property" or the "Property") located in Newfoundland, Canada.

"A great rare-earth project must be in the right jurisdiction - with reliable power, strong infrastructure, a mining-friendly government, an experienced workforce and access to a deep-water port. Our Bottom Brook Property checks every box. Historic drilling on the Property has returned encouraging results," stated Blair Naughty, CEO of Naughty Ventures.

The Company has also been approached by several parties interested in forming partnerships or entering into an option agreement for the Bottom Brook Property and is currently evaluating these opportunities.

"For more information on the Rare Earth Project, please see our investor presentation (under our former name York Harbour Metals): https://yorkharbourmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/YORK-Investor-Presentation-July-31-2023-2.pdf. We are currently working on a new website and updated presentations and expect these to be completed within the month. Thank you," - Blair Naughty, CEO.

About the Bottom Brook Property

The Bottom Brook Property consists of 16 mineral licenses encompassing 606 individual claims, covering a total area of 15,150 hectares. It is located approximately 40 kilometres south of Corner Brook, Newfoundland - a region with established infrastructure, a deep-water port, a skilled workforce and multiple service providers. The Property is accessible via a network of secondary roads adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway, and a power transmission line crosses the western portion of the project area.

Previously reported high-grade Total Rare Earth Oxide ("TREO") results include:1

4.37% TREO over 5.0 m

4.47% TREO over 5.6 m

8.19% TREO over 2.0 m

15.00% TREO over 0.5 m

11.02% TREO over 1.05 m

1.269% TREO over 7.5 m

The REE mineralization at the Bottom Brook Property is characterized by monazite-enriched horizons. The distribution of rare earth oxides in high-grade core samples from the Bottom Brook Property is nearly identical to that of the world-class Bayan Obo deposit in China - one of the largest known REE reserves globally, estimated at over 57.4 million metric tonnes grading 6% TREO and accounting for nearly half of global REE production.2

Additionally, the Bottom Brook Property mineralization has been favourably compared by Dr. Derek Wilton (2024) to the Steenkampskraal Monazite Deposit in South Africa - one of the highest-grade REE deposits worldwide, with a current mineral resource of 665,000 tonnes grading 14.5% TREO.2

Several underexplored targets have already been identified across the property, many of which have yet to see any diamond drilling.

Mineral deposits on the Bayan Obo deposit and the Steenkampskraal Monazite Deposit are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Property.

Other Asset Updates

In addition to its rare-earth holdings, Naughty Ventures continues to benefit from its copper project optioned to Mammoth Resources. The Company currently holds 55 million shares of Mammoth Resources (ASX: M79) and is entitled to receive an additional 75 million shares upon full exercise of the option. Mammoth Resources' stock currently trades at approximately AUD $0.185 on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Naughty Ventures also holds 3.4 million shares of Metal Source Mining (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: SFRIF), a company that recently acquired two silver properties in North Carolina and successfully raised $4 million at $0.20 per share. Metal Source Mining's stock is currently trading at CAD $0.475, representing a significant increase in value since the financing.

Together, these holdings represent a fair market value that far exceeds Naughty Ventures' current market capitalization, underscoring the strength of its portfolio and strategic positioning.

Strategic Direction and Financial Position

The Company remains committed to acquiring, developing, and monetizing high-quality assets while minimizing shareholder dilution. Naughty Ventures continues to seek opportunities that align with its growth strategy and create long-term shareholder value.

The recent acquisition of natural hydrogen assets in Ontario and Quebec supports this strategy, as the Company views natural hydrogen as an emerging and critical resource for the energy transition. Naughty Ventures expects these assets to attract strong industry interest and potential partnerships in the near future.

The Company also maintains a strong financial position with approximately $1 million in cash and a low corporate burn rate. Management sees no immediate need to raise additional capital or issue new shares at this time.

"We're in excellent financial shape and strategically positioned with a diverse portfolio of high-potential assets," added Naughty. "We look forward to a strong finish to 2025 and appreciate our shareholders' continued support as we work hard to unlock value across all our projects."

Qualified Person

Alex Bugden, P. Geo., a consultant engaged by the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

The information provided herein regarding similar properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Bottom Brook Property. The Qualified Person has not verified the information concerning the similar properties, and there is no certainty that the same results or mineralization will be obtained on the Bottom Brook Property. This disclaimer is made in compliance with the requirements of NI 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Blair Naughty

Chief Executive Officer

Naughty Ventures Corp.

(CSE: BAD) (OTC Pink: YORKFF) (FSE: 5DE)

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: statements regarding any prospective results similar to or with favourable underlying geology similar to Bayan Obo deposit in China or the Steenkampskraal Monazite Deposit in South Africa, statements regarding the fact that the Company will acquire, develop and monetize high-quality assets while minimizing shareholder dilution and that the Company will create long-term shareholder value. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements including: that the Property may not host REE in commercially viable grades; that the Property may not host REE resources similar to those on Bayan Obo deposit in China or the Steenkampskraal Monazite Deposit in South Africa properties; that the Company may not option the Property as anticipated; adverse market conditions; and other factors beyond the direct control of the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include general market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

1 See York's news release dated May 9, 2024 filed under its profile on SEDAR+.

2 See disclaimer under the heading "Qualified Person" below.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270311

SOURCE: York Harbour Metals