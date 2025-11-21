Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2025) - NAUGHTY VENTURES CORP. (CSE: BAD) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE) ( "Naughty Ventures" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news releases dated October 16, 2025 and October 30, 2025, the Company has closed on the amended and restated option agreement (the "Option Agreement") dated October 29th, 2025 for the sale to Sorrento Resources Ltd. ("Sorrento") of up to 100% of Naughty Ventures' right, title and interest in and to certain mineral claims commonly known as the Bottom Brook rare earth element ("REE") property located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador (the "Bottom Brook Property").

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, Sorrento has issued 9,000,000 common shares (the "Sorrento Shares") to the Company. The Sorrento Shares bear a hold period of four months and one day, expiring on March 21, 2026.

About Naughty Ventures Corp.

Naughty Ventures Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on acquiring, developing, and strategically positioning mineral assets with strong value potential, as well as investing in private and public companies with significant potential, exceptional management and/or high growth potential that may be strategically positioned in the global market. Naughty Ventures maintains a significant equity position in Mammoth Minerals Limited (formerly Firetail Resources Limited), and holds an interest in the York Harbour copper-zinc project. In addition, Naughty Ventures' investment activities may include the assembly of mineral exploration properties for resale or option, making investments in other mineral exploration companies, making investments in other public and private non-mineral focused companies, pursuing other promising investment opportunities and making other strategic investments.

About Sorrento Resources Ltd.

Sorrento is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property assets in Canada. Sorrento's objective is to locate and develop economic precious, rare-earth element, gold, and base metal properties of merit in including the Bottom Brook REE Project, Rodgers Cove Gold, and the Harmsworth (VMS) project all located in Newfoundland.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Blair Naughty"

CEO and President

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future, Naughty Ventures and Sorrento obtaining all required consents and approvals for the Option Agreement, Sorrento's ability to satisfy the milestone payments to exercise the Option, and Naughty Ventures and Sorrento's ability to close the Option Agreement. Although Naughty Ventures believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, Naughty Ventures can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, Naughty Ventures has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will support the viability of critical mineral resource exploration, the availability of the financing required for Naughty Ventures and Sorrento to carry out their planned future activities, and the availability of and the ability to retain and attract qualified personnel. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of Naughty Ventures, including general economic, market or business conditions, future prices of minerals, changes in the financial markets and in the demand for minerals, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the mineral exploration industry, as well as the risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Naughty Ventures' annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by Naughty Ventures with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under Naughty Ventures' SEDAR+ profile. Ongoing labour shortages, inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, the global financial climate and the conflicts in Ukraine and Palestine and surrounding regions are some additional factors that are affecting current economic conditions and increasing economic uncertainty, which may impact Naughty Ventures' operating performance, financial position, and future prospects. Collectively, the potential impacts of this economic environment pose risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits Naughty Ventures will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. Naughty Ventures does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275425

SOURCE: Naughty Ventures Corp.