Next-Gen Infrastructure Investment Solidifies Superiority of Cloud-Based Attestation Over Legacy On-Device Security Methods

Approov, a leading provider of mobile app and API security solutions, today announced significant strategic expansion of its global network infrastructure, positioning its unique cloud-based mobile app and device attestation platform as the essential defense against rapidly evolving AI-based API threats. This expansion includes the deployment of Cloudflare's Argo Smart Routing technology across its multi-cloud network, which is supported by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

Approov's architecture represents a major shift in mobile security, moving away from conventional, on-device approaches like Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) and code obfuscation that are increasingly vulnerable to sophisticated hacking tools and AI-driven reverse engineering.

The Next Generation of Mobile Security: Cloud-Based Attestation

The core of Approov's next-generation platform is its approach to security-by-design: moving all sensitive secrets, such as API keys, out of the mobile application and into a secure, cloud-based enclave. Security is then managed through a rigorous, real-time app and device attestation process performed entirely in the cloud.

"Conventional security relies on secrets hidden inside the mobile device, but the advent of AI-based attack tools has made those secrets trivially easy to extract," said Ted Miracco, CEO of Approov. "Our model fundamentally changes the game. By putting security logic and secrets in the cloud and performing rigorous attestation there, we make it virtually impossible for malicious actors to spoof a genuine mobile client. Furthermore, this cloud-centric approach enables Over-the-Air (OTA) security updates for rapid response to new threats, a critical capability in the AI-threat landscape."

Approov's cloud platform verifies that all API requests originate from a genuine, untampered mobile app running on a secure device. This model drastically reduces API attacks from bots, scripts, and cloned apps by over 95%, creating a safer digital ecosystem for major organizations in finance, retail, healthcare, and connected cars.

High Performance for a Mission-Critical Platform

To ensure this mission-critical security is delivered without compromising the user experience, Approov recognizes the absolute need for a high-performance, robust, and resilient network infrastructure. The platform must deliver attestation tokens over an encrypted channel with the lowest possible latency, regardless of a mobile app's operating location.

To meet this demand, Approov has made two key infrastructure enhancements:

Cloudflare Argo Smart Routing Integration: Approov has integrated Cloudflare's Argo Smart Routing across its network. This technology continuously optimizes the routing of attestation traffic by dynamically selecting the fastest and most reliable network paths. By enabling Argo Smart Routing, Approov reduces Internet latency on average by more than 30% and connection errors by 27%, significantly enhancing performance for end-users globally. The integration also includes Cloudflare's enterprise-level Layer 4/7 Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protection. Expanded Global Attestation Fabric: Approov continues to grow its multi-region, multi-cloud fabric with new points of presence in U.S. East, Hong Kong, and Taipei, Taiwan, complementing existing locations in Dublin, U.S. West (San Jose), Sao Paulo, and Singapore. The multi-cloud deployment on AWS and Google Cloud is designed with automatic cross-cloud failover for maximum resiliency under the most extreme threats.

"Approov is currently handling tens of millions of attestations per day and is engineered to scale to billions globally," added Miracco. "Typical attestation is completed in milliseconds making our solution an order of magnitude faster than many native platform attestations while offering a much richer set of environmental checks."

These strategic investments ensure that Approov will continue to deliver the fastest, most efficient, and most secure mobile app protection, allowing enterprises to fully trust the source of every mobile API request.

About Approov:

Approov provides a leading mobile app and API security solution used by major organizations worldwide. By verifying that all API requests come from genuine, untampered mobile apps, Approov stops bots, scripts, and cloned apps, reducing API attacks by over 95% and creating a safer digital ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.approov.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251014336584/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Dan Chmielewski

Madison Alexander PR

dchm@madisonalexanderpr.com

949-231-2965