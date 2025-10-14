Solidion Technology, Inc.: Solidion Technology Will Avoid Substantially Dilutive Share Sales

Company Intends to Shun Highly Toxic Financing Structures and May Consider Long-Term or Strategic Partners For Future Capital Needs

DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidion Technology Inc. ("Solidion" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: STI), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, today reaffirmed its commitment to protect shareholder value by avoiding financing structures that could result in substantial dilution to existing investors.

Jaymes Winters, Chief Executive Officer of Solidion Technology, stated:

"Our focus remains on building intrinsic value through the commercialization of our advanced solid-state battery technology. To that end, we intend to avoid financing arrangements that create short-term pressure or excessive dilution. Instead, we are open to proposals from long-term or strategic investors who share our vision for sustainable growth and value creation."

Solidion continues to advance key initiatives aimed at scaling production capacity, securing strategic partnerships, and expanding its customer base across the EV and energy storage sectors. The Company expects to provide further updates on its commercialization roadmap in the coming quarters.

About Solidion Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion's (NASDAQ: STI) core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systems, including UPS systems serving the artificial intelligence (AI) data center market and electric vehicles for ground, aerospace, and sea transportation. Solidion holds a portfolio of over 525 patents, covering innovations such as high-capacity, silane gas free and graphene-enabled silicon anodes, biomass-based graphite, advanced lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal technologies.

For more information, please visit www.solidiontech.com or contact Investor Relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Solidion Technology Inc., (NASDAQ: STI) (the "Company," "Solidion," "we," "our" or "us") desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2553642/Solidion_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solidion-technology-will-avoid-substantially-dilutive-share-sales-302582722.html