Titan Mining Corporation: Titan to Start Natural Graphite Production Amid Rising Global Supply Constraints at Empire State Mines in New York

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Mining Corporation (TSX:TI, OTCQB: TIMCF), ("Titan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is on track to commence production of graphite concentrate at its Empire State Mines ("ESM") - making Titan the only natural flake graphite company positioned for near-term production in the United States.

"China's decision to tighten graphite exports underscores the importance of having a secure domestic supply of natural graphite," said Rita Adiani, President & CEO of Titan. "Natural graphite touches every strategic sector-from defense to energy to AI data centers-and the U.S. currently produces none of it. Titan is changing that by re-establishing natural flake graphite production and high-purity graphite processing here at home to support the technologies and systems that keep America strong."

Titan's integrated demonstration facility will produce natural flake graphite in micronized and high-purity forms sourced from Titan's wholly owned Kilbourne deposit, located immediately adjacent to ESM. This program is designed to confirm commercial-scale recoveries, refine the flowsheet, and generate offtake samples for North American and allied defense, energy, and industrial customers.

This milestone comes as the People's Republic of China tightens previously announced export restrictions on critical minerals-first on rare earths under MOFCOM Announcement No. 61 (2025) followed closely by expanded controls on artificial graphite and blended anode materials under MOFCOM Announcement No. 58 (2025)-a move expected to further tighten global supply of both synthetic and natural graphite feedstocks. The new restrictions underscore the strategic importance of Titan's progress in establishing a secure, fully domestic graphite supply chain critical to U.S. defense readiness.

Titan is supported by the U.S. Export-Import Bank, which is the Company's existing lender and has provided a Letter of Interest for up to US $120 million in financing under its Make More in America initiative for Titan's commercial graphite facility. The Company continues to collaborate with the U.S. Department of War and U.S. Department of Energy on various other funding opportunities.

Building on its successful demonstration phase, Titan is targeting ramp-up to a 40,000-tonne-per-year commercial graphite facility, which would be capable of supplying approximately half of current U.S. natural graphite demand-positioning Titan as the cornerstone of America's re-emerging graphite supply chain.

Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100%-owned Empire State Mine located in New York state. Titan is also an emerging natural flake graphite producer and targeting to be the USA's first end to end producer of natural flake graphite in 70 years. Titan's goal is to deliver shareholder value through operational excellence, development and exploration. We have a strong commitment towards developing critical minerals assets which enhance the security of the domestic supply chain. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.titanminingcorp.com

