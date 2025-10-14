

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - A declaration by world leaders after a summit on Gaza's future has committed to resolve future disputes through diplomatic engagement and negotiation rather than through force or protracted conflict.



The leaders pledged to work collectively to implement and sustain the progress achieved in establishing comprehensive and durable peace arrangements in the Gaza Strip, as well as the friendly and mutually beneficial relationship between Israel and its regional neighbors.



'Together, we will implement this agreement in a manner that ensures peace, security, stability, and opportunity for all peoples of the region, including both Palestinians and Israelis,' says an agreement signed by US President Donald Trump and ceasefire mediators to seek peace in the Middle East.



The other signatories are Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Qatar Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



They stressed that respect for the communities whose roots are intertwined with the land of the region, including Christianity, Islam, and Judaism, and the protection of their heritage sites shall remain paramount in the leaders' commitment to peaceful coexistence.



The leaders vowed that they are determined to dismantle extremism and radicalization in all its forms.



The declaration commits to addressing the conditions that enable extremism and to promoting education, opportunity, and mutual respect as foundations for lasting peace.



The Gaza peace summit was convened after Israeli forces pulled back from parts of Gaza, in line with an agreement between Israel and Hamas, brokered in Egypt by US mediators and representatives from Qatar and Turkey.



Addressing more than two dozen world leaders in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el- Sheikh, Trump said, 'A new and beautiful day is rising and now the rebuilding begins.'



He added that the second phase of peace talks has already begun.



Egyptian President al-Sisi awarded Trump the Order of the Nile, the country's highest honour.



Meanwhile, UN aid agencies reported significant positive developments in getting aid into Gaza.



'Our humanitarian scale-up in Gaza is well underway,' said UN humanitarian agency OCHA, which noted that it had secured Israeli approval for 190,000 tons of food, shelter items, medicine and other supplies to enter the Strip, 20,000 tons more than previously agreed.



For the first time since March, cooking gas has been allowed to enter the Strip.



In addition, 'more tents for displaced families, frozen meat, fresh fruit, flour and medicines also crossed into Gaza throughout the day on Sunday', OCHA said in an update.



Crucially, the aid agency reported that its workers and partners were now able to move more easily 'in multiple areas' - a welcome development after constant access restrictions imposed by the Israeli authorities.



'This is just the beginning. As part of our plan for the first 60 days of the ceasefire, the UN and our partners will expand the scale and scope of our operations to deliver life-saving aid and services to virtually everyone across Gaza,' OCHA continued.



The development is part of the wider humanitarian plan to scale up essential services across food, health, water, shelter, and education, outlined by UN emergency relief chief Tom Fletcher.



