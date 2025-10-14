

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Group plc (DPZ) announced earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $139.31 million, or $4.08 per share. This compares with $146.92 million, or $4.19 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.96 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to $1.147 billion from $1.080 billion last year.



Domino's Pizza Group plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $139.31 Mln. vs. $146.92 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.08 vs. $4.19 last year. -Revenue: $1.147 Bln vs. $1.080 Bln last year.



