

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has announced the launch of 'AI Factories Antennas' in seven Member States - Belgium, Cyprus, Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, Malta, and Slovakia - and in partner countries including Iceland, Moldova, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, and Serbia.



During her visit to Western Balkans, President von der Leyen announced the new sites in Serbia and North Macedonia, giving the region's companies access to Europe's artificial intelligence infrastructure.



These Antennas will collaborate closely with AI Factories to provide national AI communities with secure remote access to world-class, AI-optimized supercomputing resources. Fully integrated into the EuroHPC ecosystem, the network aims to expand access to AI talent, infrastructure, and innovation across Europe.



On Friday, the Commission also announced a major expansion of Europe's AI infrastructure, adding six new AI Factories to the existing network, bringing the total to 19 AI Factories across 16 Member States.



This rollout drives forward the AI Continent Action Plan and complements the EU's investment in future AI Gigafactories, large-scale facilities dedicated to developing and training advanced AI models and frontier systems, while aligning with the Apply AI Strategy to accelerate the uptake of artificial intelligence across Europe's economy and public sector.



