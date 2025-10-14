Aclara Resources Inc.: Aclara Enters the Final Stages of the Permitting Process for the Penco Module

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that it has formally submitted the Complementary Addendum ("Addendum 2") to the Environmental Assessment Service (the "SEA") of Chile, as part of the final stages of the environmental evaluation process for the Penco Module Project (the "EIA 1"). Addendum 2 provides comprehensive and robust responses to all observations raised during the technical review, reaffirming the Penco Module's commitment to the highest environmental and social standards.

José Augusto Palma, Aclara's Executive Vice President, commented: "This submission represents a major step forward in our environmental evaluation process. Over the past months, we have worked rigorously to prepare the Complementary Addendum in strict accordance with the guidance provided by the SEA and other government agencies. The document addresses every observation raised with particular emphasis on air quality, flora, fauna, and the human environment. It reflects Aclara's commitment to environmental excellence, regulatory compliance, and sustainable development."

Addendum 2 incorporates detailed responses and updated studies across key environmental dimensions, including refined engineering designs, environmental analyses, and a comprehensive update of the answers provided to the comments received from local stakeholders during the initial citizens participation process held in 2024. Together, these improvements strengthen the technical foundations of the Penco Module and demonstrate Aclara's proactive and responsible approach to continuous improvement in environmental management.

Aclara reiterates its commitment to responsible development, constructive dialogue with local communities, and transparent engagement with public institutions as part of its long-term strategy to establish a sustainable rare earth supply chain supporting the global energy transition.

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA), a Toronto Stock Exchange listed company, is focused on building a vertically integrated supply chain for rare earths alloys used in permanent magnets. This strategy is supported by Aclara's development of rare earth mineral resources hosted in ionic clay deposits, which contain high concentrations of the scarce heavy rare earths, providing the Company with a long-term, reliable source of these critical materials. The Company's rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Carina Project in the State of Goiás, Brazil as its flagship project and the Penco Module in the Biobío Region of Chile. Both projects feature Aclara's patented technology named Circular Mineral Harvesting, which offers a sustainable and energy-efficient extraction process for rare earths from ionic clay deposits. The Circular Mineral Harvesting process has been designed to minimize the water consumption and overall environmental impact through recycling and circular economy principles. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aclara Technologies Inc., the Company is further enhancing its product value by developing a rare earths separation plant in the United States. This facility will process mixed rare earth carbonates sourced from Aclara's mineral resource projects, separating them into pure individual rare earth oxides. Additionally, Aclara through a joint venture with CAP, is advancing its alloy-making capabilities to convert these refined oxides into the alloys needed for fabricating permanent magnets. This joint venture leverages CAP's extensive expertise in metal refining and special ferro-alloyed steels. Beyond the Carina Project and the Penco Module, Aclara is committed to expanding its mineral resource portfolio by exploring greenfield opportunities and further developing projects within its existing concessions in Brazil, and Chile, aiming to increase future production of heavy rare earths.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to the permitting process of the Penco Module. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to risks related to operating in a foreign jurisdiction, including political and economic problems in Chile and Brazil; risks related to changes to mining laws and regulations and the termination or non-renewal of mining rights by governmental authorities; risks related to failure to comply with the law or obtain necessary permits and licenses or renew them; compliance with environmental regulations can be costly; dependence on relations and agreements with local communities; actual production, capital and operating costs may be different than those anticipated; the Company may not be able to successfully complete the development, construction and start-up of mines and new development projects; risks related to fluctuation in commodity prices; risks related to mining operations; and dependence on the Penco Module and/or the Carina Project. Aclara cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For a detailed discussion of the foregoing factors, among others, please refer to the risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 20, 2025, filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile. Actual results and timing could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.For further information, please contact:

