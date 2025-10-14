Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSAI) ("MultiSensor AI," "MSAI" or the "Company"), a pioneer in multi-sensor condition monitoring and predictive maintenance solutions, today announced successful implementations of MSAI solutions in the United States with a global distribution leader, marking the first wave of North American deployments following multiple successful programs across Europe and the United Kingdom.

The customer-a global leader in logistics and e-commerce-has begun deploying MultiSensor AI's solutions across key U.S. distribution and fulfillment centers. These solutions are integrated with the MSAI Connect platform to deliver real-time visibility, early fault detection, and predictive maintenance insights across high-throughput operations.

"Our focus is on driving measurable impact and return on investment for our customers," said Asim Akram, Chief Executive Officer and President of MultiSensor AI. "This expansion reflects deep trust built over years of collaboration. We share a relentless commitment to maximizing uptime, safety, and efficiency-and we do whatever it takes to keep our customers' operations running stronger."

North American Rollout and Operational Impact

North American Rollout: Initial deployments launched in key sites in the southern U.S. with additional U.S. sites scheduled.

Operational Value: Insights help enable earlier interventions, reduced downtime, and increased throughput.

Expanded Use Cases: Pilots initiated for rooftop solar monitoring, critical power, and additional logistics applications.

Efficiency Gains: Continuous monitoring supports extending the reach of maintenance teams amid labor constraints.

Demonstrated Results from Recent Deployments

The Company believes its outcomes underscore the scalability of MultiSensor AI's platform across high-volume logistics, where even minutes of downtime can disrupt fulfillment capacity. Examples of such outcomes include:

detected bearing and belt failures hours before equipment shutdown, preventing costly operational stoppages;

prevented multiple-hour unplanned downtime events, safeguarding thousands of package transfers per hour;

enabled trend analysis and visual playback that accelerated root-cause diagnosis by maintenance teams;

provided real-time alerts via webhooks and messaging tools, allowing for immediate response on shift; and

reduced overall maintenance costs and downtime hours, while increasing throughput and asset life.

About MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI builds and deploys intelligent multi-sensing platforms incorporating edge and cloud software solutions that leverage artificial intelligence. MSAI's integrated solutions utilize data generated from an array of sensors and sensor modalities including high-resolution thermal imagers, visible and acoustic imagers, as well as vibration and laser spectroscopy sensors, to protect customers' most critical assets. MSAI's platform combines condition-based monitoring data with proprietary edge and cloud software to generate actionable insights that, we believe, minimize unplanned downtime, reduce maintenance costs, prevent hazards, and extend asset life.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "would" or their negatives or variations of these words, or similar expressions. All statements contained in this press release that do not strictly relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our planned expansion across the United States, management's expectations regarding its strategic priorities and objectives, future plans and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

