As of Tuesday, October 21, 2025, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce 24-month contracts on SAAB and 60-month contracts on NOVO B.

From that date, the new contract terms will be available for trading and clearing in the exchange and clearing system. The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products" that will be sent out after business on Monday, October 20, 2025.

The new contracts will be introduced in addition to the existing contracts.

Company Name SAAB AB Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Class (Cash ticker) SAAB B NOVO B Derivatives Ticker (Shortname) SAAB NOVOB ISIN SE0021921269 DK0062498333 Contract Length

24 months (now 12)

60 months (now 36)

Flexibles offered

Yes Yes Currency SEK DKK

In connection with the launch of the new Contract Terms there will be no change in the Risk Parameter, Minimum Block Size, Minimum Deferral Size, Minimum Quote Size or Market Maker Spread Table.

References to Exchange Rules and Regulations of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets

Relevant Contract Specifications for all the new products above are in Chapter B of the Rules and Regulations for Nasdaq Derivatives Markets.

Please see the Appendixes -section of Rules and Regulations for:

• Fee Lists

• Quotation List (available Contract Terms, Strike Price Intervals, On Request framework, and further details)

• Market Model including, i.a. Spread Table, Market Maker Protection Quantity, Minimum Quote Size and Order Price Limit tables.

Trading hours and trading calendar are the same as for current Swedish and Danish Single Stock Derivatives, respectively.

For contact details, please see the attached file.