

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corporation (TGT) on Tuesday announced the launch of a limited-time collection with outdoor lifestyle brand Woolrich on October 18, in select Target stores and on Target.com.



The Woolrich x Target collection features over 100 products-from clothing to home goods-that blend Woolrich's classic outdoor style with modern design. It includes Target's largest men's capsule yet, a wide range of women's styles, and standout pieces such as the Women's Buffalo Check Melton Jacket and Adult Printed Landscape Zip-Up Fleece Jacket, with prices starting at $2 and most items under $40.



Ahead of the main launch, three exclusive items - the Patchwork Plaid Throw Blanket, Sheep-Shaped Throw Pillow, and Sheep Print Beanie - will be available from October 14-16 on Target.com for members of the retailer's paid Target Circle 360 program, while supplies last.



Select Target stores will feature a dedicated Woolrich x Target shopping experience, welcoming guests into a world of buffalo check and cozy textures. On Target.com and the Target app, playful fall-inspired touches highlight the collection. The retailer is also offering same-day pick up and delivery.



'Woolrich x Target is all about fashion meeting function to help consumers embrace the outdoors in style,' said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, apparel & accessories, home and hardlines, Target. 'From the Quilted Sheep Tote Bag to the Buffalo Check Outdoor Wearable Throw, to the amazing inflatable kayak, and so much more, I love how Target and Woolrich have worked together to create something that's fun and affordable.'



Target shares had closed at $87.34, up 2.12% on Monday.



