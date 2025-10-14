During Busworld Europe 2025 in Brussels, Karwa Motors LLC and Daimler Truck Middle East Africa signed a strategic partnership agreement that marks a significant step forward in regional industrial cooperation.

The agreement designates Karwa Motors as an official Daimler Buses Approved Builder, formalizing a direct supply arrangement for Mercedes-Benz bus chassis for both domestic operations in Oman and export to international markets.

The partnership was signed by Dr. Ibrahim Al Balushi, Chief Executive Officer of Karwa Motors, and Michael Dietz, President and CEO of Daimler Truck Middle East Africa.

This agreement represents an important milestone in the development of our collaboration with Karwa Motors," said Marcus Watts, Vice President, Daimler Buses, Daimler Truck Middle East Africa. "It demonstrates the strength of industrial partnerships in the region and lays the foundation for a robust, export-oriented manufacturing base in Oman."

Expanding Oman's Role in the Regional Manufacturing Landscape

Established in 2017, Karwa Motors is a joint venture between Mowasalat Qatar, the state-owned transport company of Qatar, and the Oman Investment Authority, the Sultanate's sovereign wealth fund. The company has completed the first phase of its production facility and initiated operations earlier this year.

Located in Duqm, one of Oman's key industrial and logistics hubs, the Karwa Motors complex covers around 220,000 square meters. Its proximity to the Port of Duqm provides direct connectivity to major international shipping routes, ensuring efficient access to markets across Asia, Africa, and beyond.

Delivering Quality and Reliability "Made in Oman"

Karwa Motors manufactures safe, efficient, and durable buses tailored to meet regional and international standards. The company's production capabilities are supported by technology transfer programs from global industry partners, integrated with local technical expertise and an understanding of operating conditions in the Middle East and Africa.

The Duqm facility also provides comprehensive aftersales support, including quick access to spare parts and technical assistance, ensuring long-term reliability and value for customers.

The partnership between Daimler Truck and Karwa Motors reflects a shared commitment to industrial growth, technology exchange, and sustainable development in the region. It strengthens Oman's position as an emerging manufacturing center while expanding Daimler Truck's footprint and customer offering across the Middle East and Africa.

