ESE Entertainment Inc.: ESE Entertainment Asset Bombee Selected As Exclusive Production Partner for FC Supra, Montreal Soccer Team

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE)(OTC PINK:ENTEF) ("ESE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Bombee Global Entertainment Ltd. ("Bombee"), a leader in live event production and broadcast services, has been selected as the exclusive production partner for the official launch of FC Supra. The newest soccer team to join the Canadian Premier League (CPL).

"This partnership marks another milestone for Bombee as we invest in supporting more traditional sports. The event was electrifying, and we are very proud to have supported FC Supra for the launch of the team ahead of their 2026 Debut." said Michael Sciortino, Senior Partner at Bombee.

"Partnering with Bombee allowed us to enjoy the launch of our team and know that the production was taken care of by a world class team. We are the next chapter in the enduring and passionate relationship the Quebec soccer community has with the beautiful game. This isn't just a comeback story: we're returning to our roots to build a vibrant future. By rekindling our local connection and celebrating Quebec's unique contribution to Canadian soccer, we are creating a new legacy for generations to come." said Rocco Placentino, President FC Supra.

"All eyes are on FC Supra and the story they will tell in the years to come, we're excited to have been a part of their history and look forward to working together on many more exciting projects in the future," further stated Mr. Sciortino.

About Bombee

Bombee was founded by industry veterans who have been instrumental in the management and growth of festivals like DreamHack, one of the most influential events in the gaming world. Bombee's rich history has allowed us to play a pivotal role in shaping the esports landscape. With seasoned expertise in Live Production, Special FX, Broadcast and Event Management, Bombee creates unforgettable experiences that allow players, game publishers, and fans to thrive. Built on a passion for excellence with an innovative spirit and an unwavering dedication, we will continue to push the boundaries that amplify esports entertainment. | https://bombee.gg

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. | www.esegaming.com

ESE Entertainment Inc.

Konrad Wasiela

Chief Executive Officer and Director

+1 (416) 881-5154

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information and, in this news release, statements respecting the following should be considered "forward-looking": (i) the anticipated benefits of the launch of FC Supra; (ii) FC Supra's plans to expand across North America. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

