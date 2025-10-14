Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Leon's Furniture Limited (TSX: LNF) ("LFL" or the "Company"), today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, after market close on Thursday, November 6, 2025. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 08:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
Date: November 7, 2025| Time: 8:00 am ET
Participant Dial-in: +1-647-932-3411 or 1-800-715-9871
Replay Dial-in: +1(800) 770-2030
Conference ID: 7961472
Playback #: 7961472 (Expires on December 7, 2025)
Listen to webcast: https://www.gowebcasting.com/14379
A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available on LFL Group's investor website following the conclusion of the call.
About Leon's Furniture Limited
Leon's Furniture Limited is the largest retailer of furniture, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon's; The Brick; Brick Outlet; and The Brick Mattress Store. Finally, with The Brick's Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside Leon's Appliance Canada banner, this makes the Company the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. The Company has 300 retail stores from coast to coast in Canada under various banners. The Company operates six websites:
leons.ca, thebrick.com, furniture.ca, midnorthern.com, transglobalservice.com and appliancecanada.com.
For further information, please contact:
|Victor Diab
Chief Financial Officer
Leon's Furniture Limited
Tel: (416) 243-4073
lflgroup.ca
|Jonathan Ross
LodeRock Advisors, Leon's Investor Relations
jon.ross@loderockadvisors.com
Tel: (416) 283-0178
