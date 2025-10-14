Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Leon's Furniture Limited (TSX: LNF) ("LFL" or the "Company"), today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, after market close on Thursday, November 6, 2025. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 08:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: November 7, 2025| Time: 8:00 am ET

Participant Dial-in: +1-647-932-3411 or 1-800-715-9871

Replay Dial-in: +1(800) 770-2030

Conference ID: 7961472

Playback #: 7961472 (Expires on December 7, 2025)

Listen to webcast: https://www.gowebcasting.com/14379

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available on LFL Group's investor website following the conclusion of the call.

About Leon's Furniture Limited

Leon's Furniture Limited is the largest retailer of furniture, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon's; The Brick; Brick Outlet; and The Brick Mattress Store. Finally, with The Brick's Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside Leon's Appliance Canada banner, this makes the Company the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. The Company has 300 retail stores from coast to coast in Canada under various banners. The Company operates six websites:

leons.ca, thebrick.com, furniture.ca, midnorthern.com, transglobalservice.com and appliancecanada.com.

