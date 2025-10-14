Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCID: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ms. Trish Jacques, current Chair of the Association for Mineral Exploration - British Columbia (AMEBC), has joined the Company as an independent director. Kevin M. Keough, currently the Company's Chief Executive Officer, has also joined the board.

Trish Jacques holds a Master of Arts in Leadership & Training from Royal Roads University and the Chartered Professional in Human Resources (CPHR) designation. She has been an active member of AME for the past decade, serving both on the Executive as well as the current Chair. She brings to the Romios board a breadth of experience in advocating for land access for resource exploration and development, and the regulatory processes that support mineral exploration and the vitality and betterment of the forestry and mining dependent communities and residents of interior B.C. A bio of Ms. Jacques is available at: https://romios.com/corporateboard-of-directors.

"We're really pleased that Trish has joined us," said Kevin Keough, CEO. "She has been around the mineral exploration business since childhood and is a very strong advocate for the industry in her role as current Chair of the AMEBC. She lives in the interior and is close to the grassroots. We value her deep experience, her exceptional network, and her exposure among other things to the needs of local communities, educational and human resource issues."

Kevin Keough holds an Honours BSc degree in geological sciences from Queen's University, following studies in both engineering and geology. He brings a robust technical foundation complemented by extensive international experience in mineral exploration, project and corporate management, private equity, finance, capital markets, communications, and business development. A bio of Mr. Keough is available at: https://romios.com/corporateboard-of-directors.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a TSXV-listed mineral exploration company focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. As of October, 2025, a process is well underway to reinvigorate the Company. Our goal is to enter 2026 with a refreshed team, a clean balance sheet and a fresh new look, so as to position Romios to initiate, in the 2026 field season, the first-ever drilling of our flagship Trek South copper-gold prospect in BC's Golden Triangle. In the period since 2021, the Trek South prospect has had the full spectrum of geosciences applied to it, including geological mapping, geochemical sampling, and magnetic, IP and MT geophysical surveys. These programs have delivered high-order, complementary results that all vector to the same conclusion: that the target area offers high discovery potential and is among the

best undrilled porphyry prospects in the province. A drill permit is in place and an updated NI 43-101 with plan and budget is under preparation. Trek South is located adjacent to Teck-Newmont's Galore Creek deposits, presently undergoing pre-feasibility studies, and is bisected by the road right-of-way thereto. First-ever drilling of Trek South is planned for the 2026 field season.

Additional wholly-owned interests include two former producers in Nevada: the Kinkaid claims in the Walker Lane trend covering numerous shallow Au-Ag-Cu workings over what is believed to be one or more porphyry centres (source: J.Biczok, P.Geo, June 2025, Kinkaid Gold-Copper-Silver Project, www.romios.com), and the Scossa mine property in the Sleeper trend which is a former high-grade gold producer (source: J.Biczok, P.Geo, July 2025, Scossa Historic Gold Mine Property, www.romios.com). The Company also holds a 100% interest in the large-scale Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property adjacent to the northwest of the Musselwhite Mine, where drilling by the Company has produced highly encouraging, broad VMS-style Au-Cu intersections. Romios also retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario and a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

