

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameren Corp. (AEE) announced Tuesday organizational changes designed to drive consistent and continuously improving operating performance and enhance the breadth and depth of experience of its executive team, strengthening the company for the future. The changes are effective January 1, 2026.



Lenny Singh, currently chairman and president of Ameren Illinois, will assume the role of executive vice president and chief financial officer of Ameren Corp. and chairman and president of Ameren Services.



Singh spent more than 30 years at Consolidated Edison Co. of New York, where he served in a variety of roles across electric, natural gas and steam operations and shared services, before joining Ameren in 2022 as chairman and president of Ameren Illinois.



Michael Moehn, currently senior executive vice president and chief financial officer of Ameren Corp. and chairman and president of Ameren Services, as well as interim chairman and president of Ameren Missouri, will assume the newly created role of group president, Ameren Utilities.



In this role, Moehn will oversee each of Ameren's operating utilities, with the presidents of Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois, and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois reporting to him. Moehn joined Ameren in 2000 and has held numerous senior leadership roles across the company. Prior to his current role, he served as chairman and president of Ameren Missouri.



Moehn and Singh will continue reporting to Martin Lyons Jr., chairman, president and chief executive officer of Ameren Corp.



Patrick Smith Sr., currently senior vice president of operations and technical services, will assume the role of chairman and president of Ameren Illinois and report to Moehn.



Shawn Schukar will continue to serve as chairman and president of Ameren Transmission Co. of Illinois, which has driven significant value for customers and the company under his leadership.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News