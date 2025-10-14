Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - CubicFarm® Systems Corp. (TSXV: CUB) (OTC Pink: CUBXF) ("CubicFarms" or the "Company"), a leading agricultural technology company, today announced the resignation of Michael McCarthy from its Board of Directors, effective October 9, 2025.

Mr. McCarthy joined the Board in December 2018, bringing decades of experience in business management. His strategic insights and service on the Audit Committee were instrumental during the Company's early growth. CubicFarms extends its sincere appreciation for his dedication and many contributions.

"Michael joined the Board during a pivotal time in our company's journey and has been invaluable in providing strategic advice, oversight, and support as we navigated important changes," said Daniel Burns, Chair of the Board. "On behalf of the Board of Directors and management team, I want to thank Michael for his commitment and contributions to CubicFarms and wish him the very best in the future."

CubicFarms is also pleased to announce the appointment of Leo Benne to the Board of Directors, effective October 11, 2025. Mr. Benne brings over 40 years of experience as one of Canada's leading figures in the agricultural and horticultural industries. He has played a key role in the growth of several Canadian agricultural businesses, including Bevo Farms, AgTech, Zenabis Global, and CubicFarms during its formative years.

"Leo brings deep expertise in horticultural operations and a strong understanding of integrating technology into hydrophobic management systems," said Burns. "We're extremely excited to welcome Leo to the Board at this time of great opportunity and expansion, particularly as we scale Hydrogreen Inc.'s Feed-as-a-Service (FaaS) model and accelerate global sales of Hydrogreen' s patented sprouted grain technology."

About HydroGreen

HydroGreen produces Automated Vertical Pastures, a type of smart farming equipment that uses a unique process to sprout grains such as wheat and barley, in a controlled growing environment to efficiently produce a high-performance feed ingredient for livestock 365 days a year. HydroGreen's equipment is simple and easy to operate and performs all growing functions automatically, including seeding, watering, lighting, harvesting, and re-seeding, which allows livestock businesses to feed consistent nutrition every day with minimal labor. When balanced correctly in the ration, HydroGreen sprouted grain modifies animal digestion which enhances productivity and reduces the amount of enteric methane emitted in ruminant livestock. The result also enables environmental benefits to the farm while helping to meet increasing demand for valuable farm-based inset and offset carbon credits. For more information, please visit www.hydrogreenglobal.com.

About CubicFarms

CubicFarms is a leading local chain agricultural technology company developing and deploying technology to feed a changing world. Its proprietary ag-tech solutions enable growers to produce high quality, predictable produce and fresh livestock feed with HydroGreen Nutrition Technology, a subsidiary of CubicFarms Systems Corp. The CubicFarms system contains patented technology for growing leafy greens and other crops on-site, indoors, all year round. CubicFarms provides an efficient, localized food supply solution that benefits our people, planet, and economy. For more information, please visit www.cubicfarms.com.

