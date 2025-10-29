Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - CubicFarm® Systems Corp. (TSXV: CUB) (OTC Pink: CUBXF) ("CubicFarms" or the "Company"), a leading agricultural technology company, would like to provide an update on the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") issued failure-to-file case trade order (the "FFCTO") to the Company under Multilateral Instrument 11-103 - Failure-To-File Cease Trade Orders In Multiple Jurisdictions, prohibiting the trading in or the purchasing of any securities of the Company by any person or company in Canada, including trades in the Company's common shares made through the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTC market in the US.



CubicFarms would like to report that the firm's auditors Msllcpa continue to work on finalizing the 2024 fiscal year audit. It is our hope that the audit will be completed in the coming weeks followed quickly by the filing of Q1, Q2, and Q3 soon thereafter. The management apologizes for the length of time it has taken to file the 2024 financial statements and has responded by adding additional resources in an effort to complete the filings.



Hydrogreen Announces sale of 2 DGS 66 Units to Mexico



CubicFarms is pleased to announce that its US subsidiary, HydroGreen Inc. ("HydroGreen"), has sold 2 DGS 66 production machines to Grupo Platt of Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico. The units will be deployed at 2 identified beef cattle ranches as pilot projects in advance of the construction of large-scale feed centres. "The HydroGreen pilot projects marks a new chapter for Mexico's cattle industry-where tradition meets technology to feed the future. It's redefining ranching across Mexico; this isn't just innovation-it's a leap toward independence and productivity. HydroGreen' s system puts control back in producers' hands, reducing costs and delivering premium forage right to the doorstep." Said Orlando Platt co-owner of Grupo Platt.

HydroGreen is very excited about the opportunity to provide feed solutions to ranchers in Mexico as the region is ideally suited for HydroGreen water efficient patented indoor fodder system. The sale of 2 DGS 66 units to Grupo Platt "marks the third material pilot project sale announced by Hydrogreen in the last year. Previously Hydrogreen announced the placement of 2 DGS 66 with Plainview Beef in Kansas, and 2 DGS 66 units with Booma Food Group in Australia for identified pilot projects" said Michael Kyne CFO of Hydrogreen.

About HydroGreen

HydroGreen produces Automated Vertical Pastures, a type of smart farming equipment that uses a unique process to sprout grains such as wheat and barley, in a controlled growing environment to efficiently produce a high-performance feed ingredient for livestock 365 days a year. HydroGreen's equipment is simple and easy to operate and performs all growing functions automatically, including seeding, watering, lighting, harvesting, and re-seeding, which allows livestock businesses to feed consistent nutrition every day with minimal labor. When balanced correctly in the ration, HydroGreen sprouted grain modifies animal digestion which enhances productivity and reduces the amount of enteric methane emitted in ruminant livestock. The result also enables environmental benefits to the farm while helping to meet increasing demand for valuable farm-based inset and offset carbon credits. For more information, please visit www.hydrogreenglobal.com.

About CubicFarms

CubicFarms is a leading local chain agricultural technology company developing and deploying technology to feed a changing world. Its proprietary ag-tech solutions enable growers to produce high quality, predictable produce and fresh livestock feed with HydroGreen Nutrition Technology, a subsidiary of CubicFarms Systems Corp. The CubicFarms system contains patented technology for growing leafy greens and other crops on-site, indoors, all year round. CubicFarms provides an efficient, localized food supply solution that benefits our people, planet, and economy. For more information, please visit www.cubicfarms.com.

