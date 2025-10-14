Classover Holdings, Inc.: Classover Launches On-chain Digital Learning Credential -the First AI-Verified Education Token Framework on the Solana Network

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Classover Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ)(NASDAQ:KIDZW)("Classover" or the "Company"), a leading provider in K-12 educational AI, today announced the launch of its On-chain Digital Learning Credential (ODLC) - a blockchain-based token framework that records, verifies, and documents learning achievements directly on the Solana network.

The ODLC introduces the world's first AI-verified education token, establishing a new standard for how learning outcomes, test results, and teaching excellence are recognized and authenticated in the digital age.?Each credential token functions as a verifiable proof of academic progress, issued through Believe Launchpad and immutably anchored on the Solana network.?Unlike traditional certificates or platform-bound transcripts, ODLCs exist independently - providing students and educators with portable, tamper-resistant, and globally verifiable digital records that reflect both student performance and teaching impact.

The ODLC marks a major milestone in Classover's mission to integrate AI learning and blockchain validation into a seamless educational ecosystem. As Classover advances its AI Tutor platform - which adapts instruction based on individual learning data - the ODLC introduces a complementary layer of verifiable recognition.?Each token issuance reflects an AI-authenticated learning event - whether a test score, course completion, skill milestone or teaching contribution - forming a living, evolving record of verified educational growth over time.

"Education doesn't end with learning - it extends to recognition," said Stephanie Luo, Chief Executive Officer of Classover.?"Our On-chain Digital Learning Credential transforms test outcomes, certifications, and teaching impact into AI-verified, blockchain-secured records.?It ensures that each learner's achievements are measurable, portable, and trusted globally."

By deploying ODLCs on Solana's high-performance blockchain network, Classover is establishing the foundation of a universal education identity layer - where achievements can be validated by AI, secured by blockchain and recognized anywhere.?This initiative enables schools, employers and learners to confirm exam results, credentials, and performance records without intermediaries - reinforcing trust, transparency and mobility across borders.?The combination of AI verification and tokenized records creates a lasting bridge between educational excellence and technological integrity - building the trust layer for lifelong learning.

Classover Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ) is a K-12 online education company transforming over 420,000 hours of live teaching experience into AI-powered learning systems.?By combining artificial intelligence and blockchain verification, Classover is building the next generation of education infrastructure - where learning becomes measurable, verifiable, and connected across borders.

