HEINEKEN NV: HEINEKEN reshapes its global head office to unlock new opportunities

HEINEKEN reshapes its global head office to unlock new opportunities





As part of its new EverGreen 2030 strategy HEINEKEN announces accelerated digital transformation and transition of roles

Amsterdam, 14 October 2025 - HEINEKEN today announced the reshaping of its global head office as part of its new five-year strategy, EverGreen 2030. Building on EverGreen 2025, the next phase sharpens HEINEKEN's ambition to lead in a dynamic beer market. The changes at the global head office are part of a series of initiatives designed to create a more agile, simplified, and connected organisation, ready to focus on opportunities for growth and innovation. The full strategy will be presented on 23 October at HEINEKEN's Capital Markets Event in Seville, Spain.

Accelerating and scaling digital and business transformation

EverGreen 2030 places technology and agility at the core of HEINEKEN's growth plans. The company is scaling the rollout of its Digital Backbone (DBB), a multi-year programme transforming how HEINEKEN operates across more than 70 markets. By integrating over 40 digital platforms, DBB will simplify processes, unlock the power of data, and enable faster innovation. This will strengthen HEINEKEN's ability to respond quickly and efficiently to consumer trends and market shifts.

Reshaping the global organisation for speed and impact

To deliver on its growth ambitions, HEINEKEN is evolving its organisational design. The company will accelerate at scale the expansion of HEINEKEN Business Services (HBS), creating global capability centres anchored in new technologies. This approach will enable local operating companies to focus on execution and winning with customers and consumers.

Starting in 2026, HEINEKEN Amsterdam head office will transform into a more focused strategic centre. The change will include a transition of roles to HBS and the redesign of selected departments. This will impact approximately 400 roles, which come on top of 200 roles of the Digital and Technology department already in transformation since October 2024. The changes will consist of a combination of relocation to HBS and roles ceasing to exist. By reducing complexity and speeding up decision-making, HEINEKEN will operate with greater impact, empower its teams, and position itself to capture growth opportunities more decisively.

A Strong HEINEKEN, fit for the Future

Dolf van den Brink, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of HEINEKEN, said:

"The world around us is changing fast. Geopolitical and economic pressures are real, but so are the opportunities created by technology and evolving consumer trends. To stay ahead, we must accelerate our digital transformation and sharpen our focus on winning in the market. We recognise the impact these changes can have on our people and are committed to supporting them with care and respect throughout this transition. With a stronger, simplified, more agile organisation, we are well positioned to unlock new growth opportunities and innovation."

Looking Ahead

With EverGreen 2030, HEINEKEN takes a decisive step towards becoming a stronger, more agile, and future-ready organisation. The strategy will be formally presented at the Capital Markets Event, 23 October, in Seville, Spain.

