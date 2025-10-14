Verde AgriTech Ltd: Verde AgriTech Board Approves Accelerated Plan for District Scale Rare Earths Discovery

Two drill rigs turning, third expected end of October

SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verde AgriTech Ltd. (TSX: NPK | OTCQX: VNPKF) ("Verde" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has concluded a detailed review of its recent new district-scale rare earths discovery (see press release dated October 6, 2025), alongside a review of ongoing fertilizer operations and feedback from management and shareholders. Following this assessment, the Board has approved an accelerated, cost-efficient development plan for this new project, officially named the Minas Americas Global Alliance rare earths project (the "Project").

In addition, the Board has identified several project milestones and approved plans to finance near-term exploration plans, without compromising the Company's low carbon specialty fertilizer business.

Upcoming Milestones for the Project

Complete mobilization - third drill rig expected at site the week of October 20th

Confirm ionic clay mineralization with summary of ionic adsorption diagnostics together with full leachate impurity and radiological screening ( Q4 2025 );

); Provide update on initial drilling ( Q4 2025 );

); Complete initial drilling and additional trenching; release assay results ( Q4 2025 );

); Release ANSTO recovery test ( Q1 2026 );

); Publish maiden NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate ("MRE")( Q1 2026 ); and

); and Publish preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") to demonstrate economics (Mid 2026).



"Company owned rigs are now turning, with a third rig mobilizing shortly. Our in-house lab is fast tracking metallurgical testwork while leading external laboratories conduct independent validation," commented Cristiano Veloso, Founder and CEO. "This is the same team that built and operated two mines and two industrial plants in the same region in Brazil-an execution advantage we intend to leverage. We expect to confirm the Project's ionic clay mineralization and report initial drilling in Q4 2025, followed by a maiden mineral resource estimate and a Preliminary Economic Assessment in the first half of 2026. These programs are supported by our current liquidity-approximately $11.5 million in cash and receivables-and disciplined capital allocation. We will let the data lead and remain focused on creating value for our shareholders."

Project Funding

Verde is fully funded to execute the initial Project work program while continuing its fertilizer operations, with approximately C$11.5 million in cash and receivables on hand, as of the date of this release.

Rare Earths Discovery Summary

On October 6, 2025, Verde reported a continuous, clay hosted rare earth mineralized zone spanning approximately 5,500 hectares across 13 mineral rights in Alto Paranaíba, Minas Gerais, Brazil. The zone was delineated through integrated mapping, geochemistry, geophysics and confirmed by trench sampling. Highlight assays include up to 8,930 ppm TREO and up to 2,182 ppm MREO, with 75 surface/trench samples averaging 743 ppm MREO (54/75 = 400 ppm; 22/75 = 1,000 ppm). Samples show a strong NdPr component (averaging ~19% of TREO, up to 24%) and the strong presence of dysprosium and terbium-attributes aligned with high performance magnet applications in EVs, robots and wind power.

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to: the significance of exploration results; the potential for economic extraction of rare earth elements; future exploration and development plans; the outcome of the Board of Directors' review; potential partnerships, strategic alternatives, or value-maximizing structures; the advancement of the project; and the expected timing of further updates. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections, and interpretations, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These factors include, without limitation: risks related to exploration stage projects; the possibility that future exploration results may not support mineral resource or reserve delineation; uncertainties relating to assay and metallurgical results; operational risks inherent in mining; risks associated with maintaining licenses, permits and mineral rights; changes in laws, regulations and government policies; risks related to capital and operating costs; commodity price volatility; financing risks; and other risks described in the Company's most recent annual information form and other continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

This news release reports exploration results which are preliminary in nature and do not represent mineral resources or mineral reserves as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). There is no certainty that further exploration will result in the delineation of mineral resources, mineral reserves, or that any development decision will be made. Mineralization identified to date is not necessarily indicative of future results.

