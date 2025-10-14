SINTX Technologies, Inc.: SINTX Technologies Strengthens IP Portfolio with New U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance Covering Antipathogenic Fabrics

New method patent expands SINTX's infection-prevention IP portfolio in $30 Billion Total Addressable Market

U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance reinforces competitive advantage and enables broader licensing and product opportunities across key markets

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) ("SINTX" or the "Company"), an advanced ceramics innovator specializing in biomedical applications of silicon nitride (Si3N4), today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued a Notice of Allowance for a patent application containing method claims covering the Company's antipathogenic fabric technology.

This development builds upon SINTX's previously announced patent allowance for its Antipathogenic Fibrous Materials composition patent, expanding the Company's Intellectual Property (IP) to protect both the material itself and the processes that bring it to market. This dual coverage strengthens the Company's competitive advantage, enhances licensing and partnership opportunities, and broadens potential applications across medical textiles, filtration media, and other infection-prone surfaces.

These two patent families create a comprehensive IP competitive barrier around SINTX's surface-level pathogen-inactivation technology, covering applications in wound dressings, surgical drapes and gowns, filtration media, personal protective equipment (PPE), and high-touch clinical surfaces.

"We are excited to announce the allowance of our Method Patent for Antipathogenic Fibrous Materials, marking a significant milestone that strengthens and broadens the protection of our proprietary silicon nitride technology platform." said Eric K. Olson, Chairman and CEO of SINTX Technologies. "This newly allowed patent complements the recently issued U.S. Patent No. 12,433,356, granted on October 7, 2025, which covers the composition of silicon nitride for antipathogenic fibrous materials. Together, these patents reinforce SINTX's leadership in infection-resistant material innovation and expand the Company's IP protection to cover both the composition of its fabrics and methods by which they are produced and applied. We believe this dual-layer IP foundation significantly enhances the licensing and commercialization potential of our platform."

Lisa Marie, Del Re, Chief Commercial Officer, added, "With method claims, we can now defend and license the manufacturing and application pathways that unlock silicon nitride's antipathogenic performance in textiles and surfaces. This is crucial as we engage with potential wound-care, filtration, and medical-textile partners."

Scientific foundation and external validation

"Peer-reviewed work has repeatedly shown rapid inactivation of coronaviruses and broad antimicrobial activity associated with silicon nitride, including recent data reporting up to ~99.97% reduction of infectious SARS-CoV-2 within minutes under lab conditions," said Dr. Ryan Bock, Chief Technology Officer. "Non-woven fabrics containing optimized Si3N4 powder have also provided significant viral reduction, demonstrating again that our silicon nitride platform is suitable for unlocking antipathogenic properties in a wide range of products."

Note: Laboratory antiviral/antimicrobial results support the materials platform and are distinct from any cleared device indications.

Market context

Infection-prevention remains a large, multi-segment opportunity. SINTX previously characterized the accessible market for its platform as ~$30B across medical textiles, wound management, filtration/PPE, and healthcare infrastructure-an opportunity now underpinned by composition + method coverage.

At the care-delivery level, ~1 in 31 U.S. hospital patients has at least one healthcare-associated infection (HAI) on any given day, with substantial economic burden-reinforcing demand for passive, surface-level solutions that work continuously at the point of contact. (CDC data; cost ranges widely across HAI types.)

SINTX plans to pursue licensing and co-development partnerships with textile, wound care, and filtration/PPE partners. The dual-patent estate allows SINTX to license both materials embodiments and process methods, enabling flexible deal structures including upfronts, milestones, and royalties across multiple points in the supply-chain node.

For more information, visit www.sintx.com.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, SINTX Technologies is an advanced ceramics company that develops and commercializes materials, components, and technologies for medical and agribiotech applications. SINTX is a global leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of silicon nitride, and its products have been implanted in humans since 2008. Through innovation and strategic partnerships, SINTX continues to expand its portfolio across multiple markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "should," "will," and similar expressions. Examples in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated commercial, licensing, and partnership potential of SINTX's intellectual property (including newly allowed claims), the Company's plans to pursue licensing, co-development, or other commercialization arrangements, expectations about market opportunities and expansion into new markets, and the Company's competitive positioning. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including SINTX's ability to execute its business strategy; protect and enforce its intellectual property; successfully enter into and perform under licensing and partner relationships; obtain necessary regulatory approvals; achieve market acceptance of new technologies; general economic and industry conditions; and other risks described in SINTX's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections of its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, SINTX undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

