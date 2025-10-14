Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.10.2025
WKN: A40ZSR | ISIN: CA0303381077
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.10.2025 13:06 Uhr
American Tungsten Corp.: American Tungsten Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered LIFE Private Placement

Vancouver, BC, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Tungsten Corp. (CSE:TUNG) (OTCQB:TUNGF) (FSE:RK9) ("American Tungsten" or the "Company") announces its intention to complete a non-brokered Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (LIFE) private placement offering (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to $10,000,000 by issuing up to 2,857,142.86 common shares of the Company (the "Shares" and, each, a "Share") at a price of $3.50 per Share.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements, the LIFE Private Placement is being conducted pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions and in reliance on the Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. The securities issued to purchasers in the LIFE Private Placement will not be subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. There will be an offering document related to the LIFE Private Placement under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.americantungstencorp.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

"This financing reflects the strong institutional demand for exposure to critical metals and American Tungsten's unique position in the domestic supply chain," stated Ali Haji, CEO of American Tungsten. "The proceeds will allow us to accelerate development and advance toward production, reinforcing our commitment to becoming the leading U.S. supplier of tungsten."

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering towards expanding the upcoming exploration program at the IMA Mine, fast tracking technical studies, and for additional working capital.

The Offering is subject to approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

American Tungsten is pleased to be presenting at the GCFF Annual Wealth Conference taking place on Saturday, October 18th, 2025 at Sheraton Parkway Toronto North Hotel & Suites
600 Highway 7 Richmond Hill, Ontario.

ABOUT AMERICAN TUNGSTEN CORP.

American Tungsten Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on high-potential tungsten and magnetite assets in North America. The Company is advancing the Ima Mine Project in Idaho to commercial production, addressing critical metal scarcity in North America. The Company's Ima Mine Project is a historic and high-quality underground tungsten past-producing property on private-patented land well above the water table with significant infrastructure. The Company holds an exclusive option to acquire full ownership (subject to a 2% royalty) and has expanded its land position with 113 additional federal claims covering nearly 2,000 acres.

For further updates, visit www.americantungstencorp.com or investor relations, Joanna Longo
at ir@americantungstencorp.com.

Social media links:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/americantungstencorp/
X: https://x.com/amtungsten
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/americantungstencorp/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americantungstencorp/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@americantungstencorp

For further information, please contact:

Ali Haji
Chief Executive Officer
Email: ahaji@americantungstencorp.com Phone: +1 647 871 4571

CSE:TUNG
OTCQB:TUNGF
FSE:RK9

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This news release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to, statements relating to the completion of the Offering on the terms described herein or at all, and the use of proceeds and available funds following the completion of the Offering and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Company undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.


