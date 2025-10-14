

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Mills (GIS) issued an update on its strategic priorities and plans to accelerate growth at its Investor Day. The company reaffirmed its long-term growth targets and full-year fiscal 2026 financial outlook.



'Since the launch of the Accelerate strategy, General Mills has undergone a significant transformation. We've actively reshaped almost one third of our portfolio, established leading-edge digital capabilities, invested to strengthen the remarkability of our brands, and made meaningful progress against our people and planetary commitments,' said Jeff Harmening, chairman and CEO, General Mills.



