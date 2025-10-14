Nuvei Supports Visa Trusted Agent Protocol to Advance Agentic Commerce

Collaboration positions Nuvei at the forefront of Agentic Commerce adoption, helping merchants securely embrace trusted AI-driven transactions at scale

MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvei today announced its support for the launch of Trusted Agent Protocol, a new framework developed by Visa that enables merchants to securely recognize and transact with trusted AI agents. By working with Visa as a strategic partner, Nuvei is reinforcing its commitment to advancing Agentic Commerce and helping define the role of global acquirers in this next era of digital payments.

Trusted Agent Protocol, introduced today by Visa, is part of Visa Intelligent Commerce (VIC), a global framework designed to help merchants securely engage with AI-powered agents acting on behalf of consumers. Built on open standards, including HTTP Message Signatures (RFC 9421), the protocol enables merchants to distinguish legitimate agent activity from malicious automation, requiring minimal changes to existing checkout flows.

Driving the Future of Acquiring

Through its collaboration with Visa, Nuvei is contributing to the inaugural Agent Enabler pilot and helping ensure acquirers can support trusted agent-driven transactions securely and at scale. This work represents a step forward in evolving the role of acquirers to meet the demands of intelligent commerce, where digital agents increasingly search, compare, and pay on behalf of consumers.

Nuvei's integrated payments ecosystem, aligned with Visa Intelligent Commerce, is designed to help merchants adopt agent-driven payments seamlessly, moving beyond legacy checkout models dependent on human interaction or virtual card numbers.

Nuvei is at the forefront of innovation in the Agentic Payments ecosystem, playing a dual role by enabling agentic transactions with cutting-edge solutions for both Agents and Merchants. We are actively shaping the future by ensuring that these payments are safe, secure, and fast for customers.

Executive Commentary

"Agentic Commerce represents a fundamental shift in how digital payments will evolve," said Phil Fayer, Chair and CEO of Nuvei. "By supporting the launch of Trusted Agent Protocol, we are helping merchants prepare for this transformation with confidence, with solutions that are secure, seamless, and designed to scale globally."

"At Visa, we are committed to shaping the future of agentic commerce with partners across the ecosystem," said Rubail Birwadker, Global Head of Growth Product and Strategic Partnerships, Visa. "Support from Nuvei demonstrates the important role acquirers will play in enabling merchants to trust and transact with AI agents acting on behalf of consumers."

Accelerating Agentic Commerce Together

Through the introduction of the Trusted Agent Protocol, and Nuvei's support as a strategic partner, the companies are advancing adoption of Agentic Commerce worldwide by:

Establishing new industry standards for agent-to-merchant connectivity.

for agent-to-merchant connectivity. Delivering merchant assurance through cryptographically verifiable agent signatures, cardholder recognition, and permissioned access.

through cryptographically verifiable agent signatures, cardholder recognition, and permissioned access. Preparing for global adoption by making Agentic Commerce accessible at more than 150 million Visa-accepting merchant locations worldwide.

The specifications for the Trusted Agent Protocol are available now in the Visa Developer Center.

