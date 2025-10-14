Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.10.2025
Defence-Boom 2025: Jetzt im Fokus der NATO-Partner - weitere Kursfantasie nach dieser Einladung
WKN: A2PQ5Q | ISIN: US02927U2087
NASDAQ
13.10.25 | 22:00
4,980 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
14.10.2025 14:50 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American Resources Corporation and ReElement Technologies Announce Participation in Additional October Conferences and Events

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company") and ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading U.S. innovator in rare earth element (REE) and critical mineral refining, will be attending the following additional conferences and events in October where they will be presenting, providing thought leadership or meeting with customers, investors and industry partners.

US-DRC Business Summit: October 14, 2025
Location: Washington, D.C.

H.E. Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, will be leading a delegation of eight ministers in attendance covering key economic sectors and investment opportunities (energy, infrastructure, agriculture, mining, digital and connectivity, education, health). We are working closely with President Tshisekedi's office to make this event successful.

Ben Kincade, CEO of ReElement Technologies Africa will be attending; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

TDK Ventures 100X: October 20-23, 2025
Location: San Francisco, CA

TDK Ventures is hosting its invite-only 100X event on October 21-23 at The Commonwealth Club in San Francisco. This exclusive gathering combines TDK Ventures' flagship experiences, DX Week, Energy Week, and Portfolio Summit, into one iconic event for the first time. It will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, corporate innovators, scientists, entrepreneurs, VCs, and visionaries driving the Digital and Energy Transition.

Shane Tragethon, Vice President of International Strategy of ReElement Technologies will be attending and conducting commercial and government meetings; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

2025 Economic Statecraft Summit: October 23-24, 2025
Location: Washington, D.C.

To find the best answers, the 2025 Summit convenes senior executive and legislative branch U.S. officials, foreign partners and allies, industry leaders, and capital market leaders to take stock of recent history, chart current policy trajectories, and forge the relationships that turn ideas into operational reality. Panelists will discuss new developments in their arenas since our gathering last year, where federal policy is headed next, and how private-sector innovation can synchronize with national objectives.

Ben Kincade, CEO of ReElement Technologies Africa will be attending; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation
ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)
American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Investor Contact:
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
(908) 824 - 0775
arec@jtcir.com

Media Inquiries:
Marjorie Weisskohl
703-587-1532
mweisskohl@allseasonspr.com

Company Contact:
Mark LaVerghetta
317-855-9926 ext. 0
investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/american-resources-corporation-and-reelement-technologies-announce-participation-1086646

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
