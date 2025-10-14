Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.10.2025
Defence-Boom 2025: Jetzt im Fokus der NATO-Partner - weitere Kursfantasie nach dieser Einladung
WKN: 885647 | ISIN: KR7005380001
India's No:1 Ranked Institute IIT Madras partners with Hyundai Motor India to launch 'Hyundai Hope for Cancer' to revolutionize Paediatric Cancer Care

CHENNAI, India, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), India's No:1 Ranked Educational Institution, is partnering with Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), to launch 'Hyundai Hope for Cancer' - a pioneering initiative dedicated to transforming paediatric cancer care in India.

The plaque for 'Hyundai Hope for Cancer' being unveiled during the Launch Event at Delhi on 3rd Sept 2025

As part of its multi-year commitment towards this cause, HMIF has allocated a social impact investment of INR 56 Crore towards this landmark project. HMIL is the Indian arm of the South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor. This initiative aligns with Hyundai's global 'Hope on Wheels' program, reinforcing its longstanding commitment to supporting children battling cancer worldwide.

At the heart of this initiative is the Hyundai Centre for Cancer Genomics, housed at IIT Madras. It will also serve as a collaborative hub for clinicians, researchers, pharmaceutical scientists, and global partners, contributing to international efforts such as the International Cancer Genome Consortium (ICGC) and WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

The Centre, launched recently, will also focus on genomic sequencing to identify genetic mutations, laying the foundation for a national paediatric cancer genome database and personalized treatment protocols. It features India's first community-based Cancer Tissue Biobank, enabling advanced genomic research in paediatric leukaemia and lymphoma.

With a total sum of INR 56 Crore committed towards this initiative, HMIF has also established a dedicated INR 3 Crore Cancer Care Fund to ensure equitable access to treatment for economically disadvantaged patients.

The project is being headed by Prof. S. Mahalingam, Department of Biotechnology, IIT Madras.

The Centre will further:

  • Collect and sequence 1,600+ samples for research
  • Provide free treatment to 30-50 children
  • Upskill 100+ technicians in genomics
  • Deploy Mobile Medical Units to expand healthcare access in underserved regions

Sharing a Message for the launch event, Shri. Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon'ble Education Minister, Government of India said, "By building an Indian childhood cancer genomic database, strengthening early detection and screening, and expanding access for underserved communities, the programme exemplifies 'Sabka Prayas' in action and reaffirms our commitment to equitable, technology-enabled healthcare. I call upon researchers, clinicians, and innovators across the country to collaborate through this platform to bring hope, precision care and better survival outcomes to every child in need."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795633/IIT_Madras_HMIF.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1436503/IIT_Madras_Logo.jpg

IIT_Madras_Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/indias-no1-ranked-institute-iit-madras-partners-with-hyundai-motor-india-to-launch-hyundai-hope-for-cancer-to-revolutionize-paediatric-cancer-care-302583330.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
