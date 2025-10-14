Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.10.2025
WKN: A2QEBZ | ISIN: GB00BMWVF760
Stuttgart
14.10.25 | 11:29
0,037 Euro
+17,46 % +0,006
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
14.10.2025 15:00 Uhr
49 Leser
Defence Holdings Plc - Result of Annual General Meeting

Defence Holdings Plc - Result of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 14

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

14 October 2025

London, UK

Defence Holdings PLC

("Defence Holdings" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

Defence Holdings PLC (LSE: ALRT), the UK's first listed software-led defence company, announces it held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at the offices of Fladgate LLP, 16 Great Queen Street, London WC2B 5DG, at 11:00 am on 14 October 2025. All resolutions at the AGM were duly passed on a show of hands.

ENDS

About Defence Holdings PLC

Defence Holdings PLC (LSE: ALRT) is a leading listed software-led defence company, focused on developing sovereign defence capabilities for the digital age. The Company's five-year strategic plan, announced in June 2025, positions it to become a leading force in software-first defence solutions.

Website: www.defencetechnologies.com

Media Enquiries
Director, Brian Stockbridge
Defence Holdings PLC
Tel: +44 (0)20 3855 5551 · Email: press@defencetechnologies.com


© 2025 PR Newswire
