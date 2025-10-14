Defence Holdings Plc - Result of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 14

14 October 2025

London, UK

Defence Holdings PLC

("Defence Holdings" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

Defence Holdings PLC (LSE: ALRT), the UK's first listed software-led defence company, announces it held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at the offices of Fladgate LLP, 16 Great Queen Street, London WC2B 5DG, at 11:00 am on 14 October 2025. All resolutions at the AGM were duly passed on a show of hands.

About Defence Holdings PLC

Defence Holdings PLC (LSE: ALRT) is a leading listed software-led defence company, focused on developing sovereign defence capabilities for the digital age. The Company's five-year strategic plan, announced in June 2025, positions it to become a leading force in software-first defence solutions.

Website: www.defencetechnologies.com